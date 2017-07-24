The technological advancements such as digitization and automation are revolutionizing the way we live. With that being said, the couple of years old technology introduced by the name of IoT (Internet of Things) has created a buzz. Some researchers think that it is completely going to transform our day to day activities while some other believe that IoT is not less than just a hype that will settle down after some time.

What Is Internet of Things?

The IoT technology requires three basic components which include an internet connection, a sensor and the ability to make communication. The network devices collect, sense and transfer the data over the internet to process and utilize the data for required tasks. World’s leading companies such as Cisco, and Ericsson are the basic reason why the IoT technology is gaining rapid momentum. This theory is further solidified by the fact that it is projected that about 20.4 billion devices will incorporate IoT by as soon as 2020.

Further speculations depend largely on which IoT is most likely to be relied on in the future. However, one thing that can be said with certainty is that the food industry is a strong runner in this race.

But What Is All This Hype About?

There is a reason why IoT is gaining popularity at such a fast pace. IoT is increasingly helping individuals, society as well as our businesses in performing everyday tasks faster and even more conveniently.

IoT can be incorporated into any field that you want. For instance, IoT implemented into the health sector has able to offer a plethora of advantages for the entire society.

The proposed implementation of IoT is that a sensor can be designed and attached to the patient’s bed so that the hospital will be able to monitor vital signs and symptoms of the diseases for every patient. By this monitoring, any serious signs or ailments can be readily seen and treated in the healthcare industry.

IoT is not just limited to catering to the health sector. Another industry where IoT is growing exponentially is the personal safety industry. A home security company, ADT allows its customers to install DIY security system at their homes. This company has been there for 140 years and has been providing their services. However, with the help of IoT, they have now become more efficient and capable than ever.

Future of Internet of Things