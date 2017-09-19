Is it possible to unite humanity under one belief system?

“What are your thoughts on uniting humanity under one belief system? Is it possible to remove the labels of different religions and work towards a common goal?”

Why do you want to unify people under one belief system? Is there a reason that several belief systems shouldn’t exist? For example, let’s say there are many dishes on the table, which allows everyone to eat whatever they want. Why should you get rid of the rest of the dishes because you only like a certain one? Why are you trying to put everything in one bowl? If people want to eat different dishes, then let them. If one wants to mix everything together, then let him do it. It’s up to the individual because people have different preferences. In my opinion, a single belief system is dangerous. Let people live as they choose. No belief system is completely the same as any other nor is it completely different. They all share differences and similarities. You should accept people as they are. What do you think?

“I completely agree that diversity is a good thing. From what I see, there are a lot of religions that practice exclusivity. How can we work toward a belief system that allows everyone to partake in religion in the way they want to?”

Even that idea you should not become too attached to. It would be great if it worked that way, but there are religions that believe they are the best and people should only try them. Some people like that and you should let them be. Exclusivity is inevitable. It is a historical issue. People used to be born and live in the same area their whole life, all sharing the same beliefs, so they thought their way was the right way and became naturally exclusive. We have the cognitive habit of exclusivity ingrained in us.

Now we are very interconnected, and that habit is coming into conflict with our interactive reality. Smarter and wiser people recognize that and accept diversity, but those not as quick to catch on are still stuck in their own habit of exclusivity. Over the next century, we will gradually flow towards being more receptive to diversity. In the past if someone was born Korean, he or she remained Korean and the same was true about the Japanese. Nowadays, some native-born Koreans may become Japanese or American. That was unheard of 100 years ago. Likewise, though Christians used to believe only in Christianity, they are now being exposed to Buddhism. If they like, they may convert or they may believe in both, becoming Christian-Buddhists. There is no problem with that. We don’t have to look at religion as one static paradigm. You are at liberty to choose one or both religious beliefs. That will be the trend as time passes. What Jesus and the Buddha ultimately taught was for us to think freely. In the future, society will revert to these original teachings. Any group that isn’t open will be weakened.