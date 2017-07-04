Is It Time for A Congressional Time Out?

This Independence Day, I really wonder, “What is happening to our country?” We now have a divided governement, a splintered electorate and a President who still can’t believe he got the job. As we celebrate our independence, it seems we are really in need of parental gudiance. I’m not saying the British need to come and get its runaway child, I just think we need a “Congressional Time Out.”

It does seem as if “The home of brave and the land of the free” is in a ‘Freefall’. The Grand Old Party is just that “old and grand” as in grandstanding; as they work to move us backwards to days which weren’t grand for all of America’s citizens. The debate about healthcare is a prime example. The GOP’s inability to come up with a suitable healthcare plan after 7 years of deriding the Affordable Care Act, makes it evident, it’s never been about the American people or the quality of their healthcare. They were just hell bent on being obstructionist to all things “Obama.” Now they are in power but seem to suffer from some type of governmental paralysis. We saw the first symptoms, as we watched them allow, a New York real estate magnate, conduct a hostile takeover of their party, while they were concentrating on slogans like “Repeal and Replace.” Just like any shrewd businessman, candidate Trump gave them enough to make them think in the end, they were getting a good deal. So he too came up with a slogan, one that fed into their anti Obama psyche, “Let’s Make America Great Again.” Then to complete the take over he said, “Let’s make America great again by repealing and replacing ObamaCare.” The takeover was in motion.

The Democrats for their part, haven’t learned anything about marketing or keeping power. Instead of reading the trends, they stuck with a candidate, though well qualified for the positon, couldn’t deliver the multi-generational voters, like Obama, Bernie or quite frankly, Trump. Bernie, like Trump, was selling Democratic voters a bill of goods he couldn’t deliver but unlike the Republicans who fell in line, the Democrats remained splintered after the primaries. Clinton for her part acted as a candidate who had won, but did she really think after 8 years of a black President, America was going to elect a woman? Trump knew, Bernie knew it and, although, I voted for her, I knew it too. I think she knew too, that’s why they came up with the lame “Stronger Together”, which spoke subliminally, only to “speciail interest groups” as did her campaign.

Now we have a President who can’t put down his favorite new toy, “Twitter.” He’s assembled a group of “Yes” men and women in his White House. He travels abroad, pissing off allies, provokes our enemies, with tough talk, reminsincing about the days of General MacArthur. Meanwhile, the GOP Congress, can’t figure out “How did those Democrats get this healthcare thing together”? The healthcares system was broken with high premiums before the ACA, but it was a first step in the right direction and a chance to address it. However, the obstructionist (GOP) didn’t want to work with the Democrats to make it better, so now they are in power but can’t figure it out so, they blame Democrats for being obstructionist.