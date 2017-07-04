Is It Time to Draw Line on North Korea's Ballistic Missile and Nuclear Tests?

On Tuesday, July 04, 2017, North Korea claims it successfully conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, and some experts agree.

The missile took between 37-39 minutes to fly 578 miles. That means the missile had a highly lofted trajectory, reaching an altitude of more than 1,700 miles. This milestone brings North Korea a step closer to having the capability to attack the United States. With modifications to the trajectory, Alaska and Hawaii would be within reach, and some experts believe the ability to strike the mainland United States may not be far off.

While most experts judge North Korea is still unable to miniaturize their nuclear weapons to fit their missiles, their relentless missile and nuclear weapon advances suggest that goal may be obtainable within a few years or less.

It is evident that United Nation sanctions and pressure by North Korea’s closest ally, China, have not deterred the 33-year-old despot, Kim Jong-un. Why should it? His calculus that being a global nuclear power may be his only route to survival is probably correct. Look at the fate of Saddam Hussein in Iraq and Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, both of which halted their nuclear weapon ambitions.

We invaded Iraq because U.S. intelligence led President George W. Bush, and the United States Congress, to suspect they possessed weapons of mass destruction. That intelligence proved wrong. This time, though, we don’t need U.S. intelligence. North Korea continues to demonstrate they have weapons of mass destruction and are moving closer to a capability to use them against the United States.

With UN sanctions failing and China apparently unable to halt North Korea’s drive toward nuclear-tipped ICBMs, the elephant in the room is now unavoidable. Is it time to draw a line on North Korea missile and nuclear test?

To my mind, the answer to the question is emphatic: Yes! However, make no mistake about taking military actions against North Korea. Even if they are unable to launch a nuclear-tipped missile, their mid-range solid fuel missiles and artillery will spell death to millions in South Korea and Japan, including United States forces in the region.

Even a preemptive strike by the United States on North Korea will not eliminate their capability to retaliate on South Korea and Japan. The U.S. doctrine of “strategic patience” gave them the time they needed to amass artillery and rocket launchers along the DMZ. According to a recent report by Stratfor, a geopolitical strategic forecasting firm, a single volley “could deliver more than 350 metric tons of explosives across the South Korean capital, roughly the same amount of ordnance dropped by 11 B-52 bombers.” Such an attack would undoubtedly kill millions of Seoul’s 25 million population and thousands of U.S. military in the region. Japan could also suffer an attack killing millions.

In addition, North Korea and China have a military alliance, and we don’t know how China will react to a U.S. conflict with North Korea. We also don’t know if Russia will find some way to further its military and economic goals during the chaos during the conflict.

This begs a question: Why draw the line now?

It is becoming increasingly apparent that a conflict with North Korea is inevitable. If you accept that, consider this. In three years or less, the capability of North Korea could escalate from killing ten of millions in the Asia-Pacific region with its current military capability to killing hundreds of millions with nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles. Since this would pose a threat to major U.S. cities from Los Angeles to New York, it becomes imperative to act now.

How would it likely play out? The U.S. would use its stealth capabilities to take out every known artillery, rocket, and missile launch site. The U.S. would also seek to use its questionable ballistic missile defense system in the region. However, most experts expect that North Korea would still have sufficient capability to retaliate against South Korea and Japan. Although the retaliation would expose whatever is left of their artillery, rocket, and missile launch sites, North Korea may be able to get off multiple volleys leaving tens of million dead. Therefore, the first calculus in militarily confronting North Korea is trading tens of millions dead now versus hundreds of millions dead later.

Will China come to North Korea’s defense, as it did during the Korean War? It appears unlikely. China has too much to lose in economic trade with the U.S. to risk an unwinnable war. Therefore, the second calculus is that China is unlikely to militarily engage the U.S. in the defense of North Korea.

What will Russia do? Russia is likely to use the chaos to further its military and economic goals in the Middle East. Therefore, the third calculus is that the U.S. will lose some ground in the Middle East.

Will the conflict go nuclear? That is doubtful unless North Korea finds a way to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. mainland, which would leave the U.S. no option than to launch a counter nuclear offensive. The U.S. has extremely potent conventional capabilities, more than enough to destroy North Korea’s ability to wage war. Any nuclear exchanges change the stakes. Therefore, the fourth calculus is that any conflict with North Korea in the near future is likely to remain conventional.

Lastly, what is likely to happen to North Korea once it is defeated militarily? China is not going to want the U.S to occupy North Korea since this potentially leaves a potent adversary on its border. China is also not going to want North Korean refugees to flee by the millions into China. Lessons from Iraq and Afghanistan argue the U.S. should not seek to invade North Korea. Therefore, the fifth and final calculus is to let China decide the fate of a defeated North Korea.