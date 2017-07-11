Is It Treason Yet?

I found it odd when our former and current intelligence chiefs were pressed at congressional hearings to answer whether they thought we were at war with Russia. Even more surprising their answers in varying degrees were affirmative.

Now I get it. That set up the premise for treason. Even the intent to collude with a nation with which we are at war seems treasonous.

Or, at a minimum, it's an impeachable high crime and misdemeanor if it turns out Donald Trump knew about and participated in his son's entanglements with the Russians, now evidenced by the emails Don Jr. just released.

As Sen. Lindsey Graham said today, if a foreign government offers help to your campaign, "The answer is no."

And if we're at war with that nation, even if just in cyberspace, saying yes is treason.