Is it Witchcraft or A super natural power?

To meet Mzee Juma is to know disappointment. He is not a Mzee as his name portrays him. He is in his early 40s, a bit build up, around 6’8 feet tall, and light in complexion. He has curly hair, and one is prone to mistake him for a Somali. His dress code is casual smart, a different picture from the shaman stereotype we all keep in mind.

“Finally we meet! We’ll talk on our way home,” Mzee Juma says. “Let us just walk to the bus station and maybe catch the first matatu; we have a long and tedious journey ahead so cheer up.’’

We board a matatu from town to Mavoko Municipality where he lives. In the matatu, he sits on the second row at the far end near the window and waits patiently for the vehicle to get full.

Once in a while, Juma seems to get lost in his thoughts, and his eyes glued to one place. At other times he sings along to the music that is playing in the matatu. All this is beyond expectations. A shaman does not sing along to Kenyan pop.

When asked to pay the bus fare Juma is the first to hand the conductor his ticket. He looks away immediately after, seemingly pondering the dusty roads.

On arrival at Mavoko, a white land rover is in place. The final leg of the journey took us approximately 10 km from Mavoko Town through harsh terrain. The drive seems like a trip of a thousand miles because of the poor state of the dirt road leading to his homestead

The journey is almost over, but not until we walk another 10 minutes through the middle of a forest, leaving the vehicle behind because of the thick bush.

On arrival at Mzee Juma’s homestead, one could not help but notice the number of people going in and out, a contrary picture to the deserted road leading to his home. They are all here to seek the wise words of the witch doctor.

With witchcraft being an illegal practice in Kenya, one wonders how the business has thrived through the years.

Two years ago, Thomas escaped from his ancestral home in fear of being lynched by the community he had lived with all his life. His family was not lucky enough to live to tell the ordeal of that unforgettable day.

Accused of crimes they did not commit, a crime impossible to even think about, and so their house was set ablaze in the odd hours of the night when everyone was dead asleep.

According to his accusers, he was a sorcerer; he had conspired to the murder of his neighbors using ungodly powers.

His was a narrow escape, a good example of the many tales he has heard about a few times in his life. For two years, he has not spoken a word of it to anyone.

“I was woken up by the smell of smoke, and to my surprise, the whole house was covered by a cloud of smoke. Immediately, I woke my wife up, and she runs to where our three children were sleeping,” said Thomas

“At this point, I could hear people outside the house shouting.

“ua wote,Wachawi hao, wametusumbua sana” { troublesome witches, Kill them all}.

I peeped through the window to see what was happening and the house was surrounded by people who were well known to us, some still holding sticks of fire in their hands”, Added Thomas

That is just what he can remember from that incident so ruthless and disturbing scene that made his neighbors forget their humanity so easily.

That is just one of the many incidences where you get out alive. In 2009, According to Voice of Africa, five elderly men and women were burned alive by villagers in western Kenya who accused them of bewitching a young boy.

Three years ago, a video emerged on the internet showing five people burned in the village of Nyamataro, Kisii, in the western Kenya, over witchcraft allegations causing an uproar.

The truth is that witchcraft and the rituals surrounding it still have strongholds in many parts of the country including Machakos, Kisii, Kitui and the coastal towns.

In the past years, Nairobi has also experienced an increase in the number of witches. The streets are peppered with soothsayers’ advertisements every few step one takes, and that is how Juma’s contacts came to hand.

Most of them want a financial commitment before agreeing to see someone. The money is sent before the D-day through mobile money transfer before the D-day.

In such business, there are clients from all walks of life. Many are just trying their luck to make ends meet. They come from countries as far as Nigeria and just across the border in Tanzania where people have strong beliefs in the power of the witchcraft.

People with albinism have been disassembled in western parts of Tanzania because the witch-doctors create a belief that albino body parts bring great wealth.

Those suspected of witchcraft are also targeted; an estimated 600 elderly women were killed in 2011 due to the suspicion they were witches, according to the Legal and Human Rights Center in Tanzania.

Immediately after talking to a few of his clients Juma went in the inner room of his two bed roomed house where his office is and changed into his working attire.

iBIRD Photography

He replaced the trouser with a leso and put a skin over his torso, leaving it half-bare. At the far end of the room were all the paraphernalia which you would associate with witchcrafts. Finally the Nigerian movie is coming close to reality.

He claims he inherited the practice from his maternal grandfather, “this is a divine calling not everyone can mutter the right incantation it requires divine intervention from the spirits”, says Mzee Juma

“My grandfather chose me because the spirit wanted me to be the next in our lineage’ ’Added Juma. According to Juma not many can commune with the spirits

A few gourds sat on the floor full of blood. According to Juma, the blood was from different animals that were brought to him upon his request. He sits on a giant cow skin with the skull of a cow mounted on the wall a couple of inches above his head.

ust Like many in his field, Juma believes in supernatural powers, and for years he has helped his clients whom he says keep coming back to him after he successfully helps them out with their problems.

He specializes in incantations, casting spells, performing divination and exorcisms, creating amulets and charms as well as brewing potions and salves. He is also capable of finding lovers, reading horoscopes, curing erectile dysfunction and barrenness, and getting someone a job or promotion.

A request to meet his client was met with total resentment, but after promising not to reveal the identity, Juma introduces Mueni, a woman who has been his client for many years.

The soothsayer says he helped Mueni get a job, not just any job but one that pays her 150+ thousand with a non-government organization.

Mueni came to Juma after some years in search of employment, being the first born in a family of nine and well educated. {university level}. Her parents had hopes that she would help in educating her younger siblings and when this was not forthcoming, she sought to explore the ways of Mzee Juma.

Mueni was asked to bring a white heifer that Mzee Juma offered to the spirits. A piece of the meat was tied on a piece of black cloth and handed to Mueni with instruction never to leave it behind.

The blood from the heifer was poured around her homestead to cleanse them from the evil spirit that Juma believed was sent to them by one of Mueni’s uncle.

In some rituals, new beliefs, and old beliefs blend. A good example is funerary rites which may have been Christian, but incorporate old beliefs concerned with ensuring that the soul will enter paradise. As a result, a grave-site is blessed with holy water and a few prayers followed by the pouring of a bit of alcohol for the ancestors and a few incantations to make sure the soul departs to a better place.

According to a 2009 survey by the Pew Research Center, 25 percent of Kenyans believe in witchcraft and the occult. Kenya is ranked 15th in the continent for belief in dark magic, behind regional neighbor Tanzania.

When it comes to politics in Kenya, witchcraft is not a vocabulary, for many times we have heard top politician linked with seeking the intervention of the witch doctors to win elective positions.

As Juma dropped names of his client’s one could but notice names of politicians, one senator, five Members of Parliament and several county representatives.

Kenyan politicians have always been rumored to use occult powers to further their careers. In 1992 elections Musikari Kombo, the former local government minister, lost an election petition after claims that he had used witchcraft to win the elections that year. Kombo is said to have used witch-doctors to administer oaths to compel voters to vote him in.

Remember the police report that claimed “ Bizarre “ items were found at the scene of the accident involving former Yatta Mp James Mutiso who died after his car was swept away by floods in 2013?

In Kenya, anyone who is suspected of practicing the act is lynched or burnt to death by the community. But that has not stopped the practice with many weird stories being reported in media from across the country.