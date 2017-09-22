Is Kenya Near Achieving the Gender Equality in Political Sphere?

Women in Africa are making significant progress in politics and business. Traditional women contributed less to important development goals especially in the areas of economic growth and food security. Women had fewer, if any rights to even inheritance and where women undertook paid work, there was a gap regarding payment compared to their male counterparts.

Kenya like any other country in the world has worked towards achieving the gender Equality over time in almost all sectors

The Kenya’s Constitution, passed in 2010, provides a framework for addressing gender equality. It marked a new beginning for women’s rights in Kenya; seeking to remedy the traditional exclusion of women and promote their full involvement in every aspect of growth and development.

Regarding politics, the number of women in elective positions has increased tremendously. Charity Ngilu now among the 1st women Governors in the just concluded General Election and the late Noble laureate Pro. Wangari Maathai was the 1st women to vie for the presidency in Kenyan History in 1997.

Emerging position 5 and 13 respectively at that time was a significant achievement to the women at large, and these ladies opened many doors that over the years the Kenyan Woman has followed.

With devolution and a new constitution Kenyan woman had more opportunities in politics trickling down to the County levels. The Constitution of Kenya, 2010 created a decentralized system of government wherein two of the three arms of government; namely, the Legislature and the Executive were devolved to the 47 political and Administrative counties as provided for under Article 6

But in 2013 General election no woman was elected as a Governor, and as a Senator, to balance the Gender Rule, The political parties nominated 16 women according to their share of elected seats from the political parties.

Mutunga Al-amin Kenya’s lining up to cast their votes in the Just concluded General Election

The 2017 General Election registered more women willing to vie for elective seats rather than just sit and wait for the nominations seats. 75 amazing women got elected to various political positions.

For the 1st time, we had women Governors and senators. Charity Ngilu yet again made it to the history of this country by being among the 1st women Governors, Anne Waiguru who was the Minister for Devolution and Planning and Joyce Laboso who was the former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly were the other elected Governors.

Susan Kihika, Margaret Kamar, and Dhulo Adan got elected as the 1st women Senators. Dhulo Adan, the senator for Isiolo County, is the 1st woman to be elected to a top position from the Northern Part of Kenya where the majorities are Muslim.

Just across the board, we have Rwanda, the only Government in the world dominated by women where 64% of its seats are held by women making it by far the most female-friendly legislature.

Prominent Countries like Britain, India, Germany, Pakistan, and others have over the years produced top women who have ended up serving as head of state.