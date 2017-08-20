Is 'Marvel's The Defenders' worth watching?

I was extremely excited about the release of ‘Marvel’s Netflix Original Series The Defenders’ and IT DID NOT FAIL MY EXPECTATION. Before going further I must say that I am new to the Marvel series and have only watched Luke Cage and Iron Fist series. I haven’t seen Jessica Jones or The Daredevil, or any comics that were before the Netflix Original series.

Google

With high expectation of ‘The Defenders’, I completed my work early Saturday so I could enjoy the rest of my day to watch the full series UNINTERRUPTED.

The first two episodes spend time catching up on the lives of the characters, the back-story. Episode 2 had me falling out my bed by how funny the first introduction of Luke Cage and Iron Fist met. Episode 3 starts to bring together the collaboration of “Heroes” and that’s when it starts to become binge worthy and BOY it had me ALL in. Episodes 3 also address a relevant topic of white and black, privilege, and power, click here to read more.

Netflix

So if you’re wondering if Defenders is worth watching YES! This is a Marvel team up you don’t want to miss.

I don’t want to say too much and give away the greatness of the show, but the graphics, the storyline, expected moments AND unexpected moments, wisdom words, and funny lines were all great. I’m extremely excited to watch Daredevil and Jessica Jones now that I have finished the Defenders and seen them in action.

If you have any feedback or comments of what you thought about The Defenders don’t hesitate to comment below or simply connect with me.

