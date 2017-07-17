Is Microbiome Helping or Harming Your Health? Make it Work for You and Your Family.

The microbiome is “in”. So, when I was approached (incidentally after just having my 2nd baby) by a new brand called Evivo that makes a probiotic product specifically for infants, I wanted to dig into the science. Why? Because I’ve lately been fascinated with the potential of those 100 trillion little bacteria cells in your body. Yes – those cells that make up 3 times as many bacteria cells as you have human cells and that have existed in humans for eons, are finally “hot”. They’ve even gotten their own NIH study, the sci-fi named “Human Microbiome Project”. But what do all these little tag-alongs do? Turns out they’re more than just free-riders - they’re like your personal little 100 trillion member army. In fact, the health of our microbiome can have implications for our health: everything from our weight to our digestive health to our immune system.

The bad news for the microbiome? Antibiotics, industrialized life, and poor diets – among many other things – have altered most of our microbiomes. Our ancestors (and even people in non-industrialized nations today) had what’s considered to be a “healthy” microbiome: one with a broad array of beneficial bacteria, such as Lactobacillus, Bacteroides, and Bifidobacterium. Tests show a very different makeup today – even as early as infancy -- and this may be contributing to the rise of chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, asthma, allergies, and even depression.

When it comes to children, scientists are learning how the microbiome in our early years may impact our health for life. One study found that children who had a more healthy microbiome as infants were less likely to be overweight by age 7, and another that a healthy microbiome as an infant was associated with a significantly lower rate of asthma and allergies.

So, what can we do to encourage the health of these little bug(ger)s?

(1) Eat the right stuff. Diet is a crucial factor in the health of our microbiome. The greater the amount of highly processed foods, the lower diversity of our microbiome– directly tied to high risks of the chronic conditions named above. Eating foods high in probiotics (yogurt, kefir, some cheeses, and fermented foods such as kimchi or some sauerkraut) can help repopulate your gut with the good guys. In addition, prebiotic foods can provide the microbiome the nutrients that it needs to thrive. If you have a young infant, breastfeed if you can, as it provides the essential nutrients his microbiome needs.

(2) Use antibiotics cautiously. Take them only when necessary, and complete the entire course. Greater antibiotic use not only stands to potentially kill off some of the good bacteria, but to also increase the growth of resistant bacteria (which can further harm the microbiome), leading to antibiotic-associated diarrhea, antibiotic-associated yeast infections, and a generally less healthy microbiome.

(3) Don’t over-clean. The hygiene hypothesis suggests that part of why we have so many more allergies and autoimmune conditions in today’s society is that we clean out all of the good bacteria with disinfected environments, hand sanitizers, and not enough of just good ‘ole dirt. Use hand sanitizers sparingly (only when you cannot access soap and water), avoid antibacterial soaps in the home, and let your children out to play. In fact, children who grow up in the same house as a dog have a significantly lower risk of asthma.

(4) Consider a probiotic. We know that a healthy microbiome is associated with good overall health, and that an unhealthy microbiome does the opposite; scientists are now studying whether supplemental probiotics can restore that healthy microbiome (and its good effects). While research is still underway, evidence suggests that they can help, specifically in conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, peptic ulcer disease, preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea and vaginal yeast infections, and in children, preventing eczema and possibly even helping with colic.

If you’re suffering from any of the above conditions (or need to take a course of antibiotics), you may also benefit from probiotics. As with any supplement or medication, speak with your physician first to see if they have any recommendations, as efficacy varies widely from brand to brand, and there are prescription probiotics available.

When it comes to the microbiome in infancy, the science gets even more exciting, with some researchers viewing early childhood as a possible “critical window” to develop a healthy microbiome, and also to digest breastmilk appropriately. Researchers out of the University of California at Davis found a specific microbiome strain, called B. infantis, that’s missing in many infant microbiomes today. Without it, infants lose around 15% of breastmilk as they cannot digest it (also meaning they miss out on necessart fatty acids created when the B. infantis metabolizes the breastmilk). A new product, Evivo, has isolated that strain and has just been released. It’s designed to be mixed with breast milk daily to allow infants to take full advantage of the nutrients (meaning they’re able to digest and get the benefits of the 15% breastmilk nutrients that they would otherwise lose), and to restore the infant gut to it’s “natural” state.

Of course as with any supplement or medication you consider giving to your baby, talk to your pediatrician first, and avoid probiotics in an infant who is already very ill. While there’s much more research to be done, the findings are very exciting, and I’ll be watching closely. In the meantime, in addition to following the other steps above for health, we use probiotics in our household - just doing our part, to make sure that our little microbiome armies stay “in” and ready to go to work.