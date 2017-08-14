Is Microblading For Me?

source: unsplash.com

Eyebrows have always been one of the most important parts of a woman’s face. Most women pluck their eyebrows in order to reach the look they want and quite often it’s a very tough process to get them to look exactly as you imagine it. There are a ton of products on the market to help you in this process, countless brow pencils, gels, powders and you can even tattoo your brows so you don’t have to fill them in every day.

Over the years your eyebrow shape changes due to regular intervention with tweezers and other tools to get your brows looking sharp. Sometime women over pluck their eyebrows so much, the hairs stop growing. When this happens some ladies turn to tattooing. It is a tough procedure not only due to possible pain but mainly because it’s really hard to find a decent eyebrow specialist to do them in a permanent shape you would be satisfied with. We have all seen at least one person with badly done eyebrows and that’s the biggest risk you have to take when it comes to tattooing. Gels and shadows are definitely an easier way out, more time consuming but much less riskier. It allows you to change the shape of your brows anytime you like and you can even get away with slightly changing the shade of your brows.

However, as nice as gels and shadows are, there are still some nuances they don’t cover. These products are great for ladies with regular brows who would just like to keep them in shape. But what should the ladies do whose eyebrow hairs partially don’t grow due to different reasons? Gels and pencils unfortunately don’t cover areas like that very well and tattooing is way too risky.

Latest Brow Trends On the Market

Luckily for all quite recently a new trend has come around called micro-blading. It’s a procedure similar to tattooing but it is semi-permanent. It lasts from one to three years and then starts fading away. What regular tattooing used to do is fill in your brows as a whole without having any separate hairs. But this leaves very unnatural looking brows with reddish or greyish undertones. Microblading does exactly the opposite. This delicate procedure uses very thin blades to sort of scratch the lines that will eventually look like hairs one by one. Due to the way this process is carried out, it leaves very natural looking brows and seems as if you have actual hairs. When a good specialist does this procedure it’s almost impossible to tell which ones are real hairs and which ones have been drawn on.

Why Do Microblading?

As mentioned by Aleksandra Maniuse, the CEO of Deluxe Brows “Microblading is a perfect solution for many women, whether you want to touch up on your brows to keep them in a certain shape or maybe you want to change the shape of your brows altogether. But most importantly it’s great for ladies that have problems growing their brows as a result of over plucking or some other similar reasons“.

Even though microblading is much more effective and esthetically pleasing than regular brow tattooing is, it is still paramount that you find a good brow specialist that knows their job. Otherwise, you might be left with brows that look natural only at a distance. It is also important to find a specialist that uses quality tools. To reach a desired result not only the technique matters but the quality of the tools used.

How the Process Goes