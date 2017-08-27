Is Nationalism America's Required Religion?

In a church service I attended one time the preacher told us to repeat after him. About midway through I found myself saying words I found to be utterly foolish. I stopped repeating. Since that moment I have been more aware of just repeating what I am told to say—I believe Proverbs 18:21 that says, “life and death are in the power of the tongue.”

The “Pledge of Allegiance” and the “National Anthem” have been on my “do not repeat” list for quite some time. I have stood without my hand on heart and without moving my mouth—sometimes even with my back to the flag. I must admit that I have stood to spare the feelings of those around me—folks get really sensitive about this issue! “People have died for that flag!” is the most common retort.

The flag, allegedly, is the symbol of the courageousness of those who were compelled to fight for liberty and justice—freedom from an oppressive government. Yet, when courage to fight for the realization of these freedoms is demonstrated, those who profess commitment to freedom are most offended.

Admittedly I am not a history buff—it seems, however that most wars are inspired by a lust for power and greed. I was in Philosophy class when Bush sent Americans to murder Iraqi’s. Examining the “Just War Theory” it was clear six of the seven principles were violated—even at that the principle of “Legitimate Authority” was questionable. My heart ached for the soldiers who were forced into this unjust massacre. My heart ached for the families who would never be the same. My heart ached for the Iraqi’s guilty only of being born on Iraqi soil.

It is posited that to oppose war one is opposing the men and women who go to war. Such a notion is nonsense. Opposing war is opposing the governments who create the mess that our kinfolk have to endure. How else could one survive the horrors of war but to justify its need and value? How else could families bear the grief of loss without pride in the country who stole? I get it. I just do not agree.

I do not agree with much of the American system of governing—past or present (and the future isn’t looking hopeful). I do not agree with the stealing of land from the Natives. I do not agree with the forced servitude of the poor, enslavement of Africans, Cubans, Mexicans and others. I do not agree with the internment of the Japanese, the declaration that Africans were 3/5 human. I do not agree with the subjugation of women, the abandonment of the poor, elders, mentally ill and wounded veterans. I do not agree with a lot of American antics.

The empowerment of hate in current political rhetoric terrifies me. Could we really be forced into a universal religion? Religion is a set of beliefs and practices usually having common symbols, practices and Deity. America’s religion is Nationalism—complete with a Deity (the flag), symbols, songs, holidays, leaders and practices. This religion is being forced upon all Americans and those who refuse to participate are ostracized, publicly shamed and threatened with loss.

The bully-pulpiteers who use social media, mainstream media, church and other forums to spread their message are not much unlike the “Christian” Crusaders of old or the “Islamic Terrorists” feared now. The methods and purpose are the same—create such a sense of fear that no one dares oppose you and utterly obliterate anyone who does.

Is this the America our forefathers and mothers envisioned and fought to establish?

In recent news Colin Kaepernick has been portrayed as anti-American. As I ponder Kaepernick’s protest, my own semi-protest and the espoused values of this America I see Kaepernick as more American than us all. He is demonstrating the rights defended—protest is a right and a privilege of being American.

The religion of Nationalism is a dangerous journey to travel. The road leads to blind patriotism (as seen under Hitler’s rule), forced assimilation (like with the Borg) and the hypnotic worship of a false god. The power of who we are as a Nation is not found in our symbols or songs but in our beliefs and practices. Those who revere the flag but deny citizenship rights to Americans have made their symbols idols and are worshiping the god of this Nation, not the God of this universe.