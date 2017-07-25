Is PA Passé?

Is this a case of ‘a rose is a rose’ or ‘you say tomato, I say tamato?’

Several years ago, at a conference on parental alienation, AFCC (Association for Families and Conciliatory Courts), a panel of legal and mental health professionals presented their ideologies and research regarding the existence of parental alienation. After a lengthy debate the general consensus was “there is no general consensus.” Years later, the debate continues.

Based on the billions of dollars made and paid into the Family Court industry and the tragedy occurring in families across the globe maybe we should select an acceptable name and definition.

Legal, refusing to acknowledge the term parental alienation, has numerous rebuttals addressing the concept and name of PA. The Frye test is still used in some states and is superseded by the Dauber test in most states. Notably, one case did pass the Dauber test when Amy J. Baker presented enough data; however, for the most part, legal professionals disagree with the PA concept. In fact, many parents and professionals are aware using ‘parental alienation’ may be a deterrent in the court room.

Mental health professionals working in the arena of parental alienation offer articles, books and videos addressing the blatant concerns. Therapeutic goals and treatment plans for reunification are available showing success in bringing parents and children back together. Interestingly, universal acceptance of the term parental alienation is still open.

In April 2017, at the Texas symposium, Dr. Craig Childress proposed the term ‘pathogenic parenting’. This encapsulates the attributes, behaviors and traits of parental alienation. Another term he uses is AB-PA (attachment based “parental alienation”). Dr. Childress claims PA does exist in the DSM-V based on the premise parental alienation is emotional abuse. Linking PA to diagnostic codes for emotional/parental abuse and family dynamics is brilliant. This could be a turning point for relabeling PA.

A rose is a rose; by any other name will smell as sweet?

Or, in this case, still wreak of the negative ambiance of parental alienation (syndrome) due to the association to Dr. Richard Gardner? Any responsible writing referencing Gardner must include a caveat noting his unethical methods and techniques. Is there a way to separate the term parental alienation from Gardner’s work? Is removing ‘alienation’ enough to acquiesce to the concept of PA? If the answer to these questions is no, does that mean parental alienation will be considered PA regardless of the terminology which, in essence, means we are rejecting the concept of PA.

You say tomato, I say tamato?

Professionals may use the term parental alienation or incorporate Dr. Childress’s terms AB-PA or pathogenic parenting. Perhaps, reinstate one of the previous names suggested over the years:

Alienated child: Kelly and Johnston, 2001 (The alienated child)

Child alienation: Stahl (date?)

Malicious parent syndrome: Turkat, 1999 (originally titled malicious mother syndrome)

Pathological alienation: Warshak, 2006

Parental alienation disorder: Bernet 2010

Final questions

If we change the name, what about the PA greats whose work has transformed numerous lives using the term parental alienation?

If we want to confront the issue of parental alienation, should we not be united in terminology?

Is there another term effectively describing the collection of behaviors?

Solution

We need resolution for the havoc and travesty parental alienation has caused. Addressing the taxonomical dilemma is a huge step. What name do you suggest?

