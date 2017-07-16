Is pop music being reinvented?

There is a reason why one of the most popular music genres out there is pop. You hear the music on mainstream radio stations. They are consistently on the Billboards and Top Charts of new music. They are also played widely at clubs for people to dance to. People never get tired of pop songs because this genre always presents something new to the table that keeps people wanting more. It is a music genre that offers a lot of people with the latest music trends.

Trends To Look Out For

Music trends from pop happen after a person hears a song or watches a music video that is completely unheard of and presents new ideas, and is oddly attractive because of it’s differences. Along with society, pop is evolving constantly. It caters to the newness and modern times of today, as we all know, is always changing.

Happy and upbeat songs have definitely been trending in the pop music culture. Justin Timberlake’s, “Can’t Stop The Feeling” is a perfect example of this. It’s a song that is popularly played on the radio, and provides listeners with an overwhelming sense of happiness and joy through its pop music.

Another trend of pop music that people may (or may not) like are their repetitive, catchy phrases that tend to get stuck in people’s head. The song may be heard passively in the radio on the way to the grocery store. Before you know it, you’re singing that one part of the song over and over again in your head because you don’t know the rest of the lyrics, but you know it’s catchy.

Pop music seems to be starting to become a lot more experimental, which is a plus when it comes to trends. People love things that are new and different, including songs and music. It provides a sense of originality and creative self-expression, which is always a trend in any type of industry.

Along with experimenting in music comes new fashion.

Pop artists like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are starting a movement with their unique style of dress and outfits. Because of their heavy influence in the top pop music charts, they heavily carry their music trends along with their clothing.

Clubs are a big source of where the top pop songs are played and thoroughly enjoyed. People are discovering new pop music and beats when out with their friends, and spreading their new knowledge of their now favorite song through social media platforms.

Alex Kukunis Continues to Shape The Pop Genre

Trending pop music artists that have serious music talent also take advantage of their unique style and personality. Artists like Alex Kukunis have songs that you can dance to at any club, making them bound to be recorded and posted all over Snapchat and Instagram.

Conclusion