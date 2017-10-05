Is President Trump Headed Down the Road to Impeachment?

Is Trump headed down the road to impeachment? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by William Murphy, Professor of American History, specializing in political history, on Quora:

In order for President Trump to be impeached, a majority of the House of Representatives — currently controlled by Trump’s party — would have to believe he had committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” worthy of impeachment. Congress decides for itself what constitutes high crimes and misdemeanors. It can choose to impeach a president for a relatively minor offense or can ignore blatantly illegal behavior if it wants to.

The Republican majority in the House can order investigations into Trump’s conduct in office, his business holdings, and even some aspects of his personal life and history if they choose to. However, and this is important, they can also PREVENT most investigations into his actions and behavior if they'd rather do that.

It is important to understand that impeachment is not a quick or easy process. There would likely be months of hearings followed by a debate over articles of impeachment. This would be a bruising, politically damaging process for the Republican Party. It could end up costing them control of Congress and/or the White House by 2020. So they will not willingly investigate and threaten to impeach a president from their own party unless they feel they have no choice.

In short, if Trump’s behavior or actions become so problematic that it is more politically damaging to Republicans to take no action than to go through the ugly process of investigating and impeaching him, then they will impeach him. But there is probably a LOT that Trump could get away with that would not rise to that level. If the political cost of impeachment is worse than the cost of doing nothing, they will do nothing.

Even if the House were to impeach Trump, he would still have to stand trial in the Senate. It would take a 2/3 majority — 67 votes — to convict and remove him from office. In the current Senate that would mean at least 19 Republicans voting with all 48 Democrats. Trump would have to do something pretty bad for this to happen, for the same reasons—the political costs—I mentioned earlier.

All of this is to say his impeachment is unlikely unless he does something that is extreme enough to force his party’s hand.