Is Professional Resume Writing Actually Pointless?

“I ordered a resume once. I needed the document to be ready really quickly, and I didn’t have time to work on it. The results weren’t impressive, to say the least. The resume was well-structured, but it was too dry and characterless. Needless to say, I had to rewrite it completely. Fortunately, I got that interview.” - Emily Windham, a lab assistant, shares her experience on using professional resume writing help.

There are tons of reviews and conflicting views from people ordering resumes online. Some think these services are useless, but others are convinced they helped them get a job.

Do you really need a resume writer?

Tracy Anderson, CEO at CareersBooster, sheds light on the issue from a different angle: “The job hunting process is extremely stressful. When you’re not a native speaker or you simply don’t know how to write a resume, you stand no chance against other applicants. When you find the right service and you provide proper instructions for your resume, it can really make a difference.”

The views are conflicting, that’s for sure. Many employers and job applicants believe that no one can write a better CV for you than yourself. Is that really true? What if you don’t have remarkable writing skills?

The Reality Behind the Need for Professional Resume Writing Services

Before we can decide whether resume writing services are necessary or not, it’s important to understand what exactly they offer. When they get an order from a job candidate who needs help for their resume, CV, cover letter, or LinkedIn profile, they find a writer who has relevant experience writing job application documents for the particular industry. The professional writer takes all information provided by the customer and fits it into a proper resume format.

Before the resume writing process starts, the writer requires in-depth consultations. These are usually interviews conducted by phone, Skype, or messages. The writer has a goal to identify the key skills and achievements that are relevant to the specific job in the specified industry. Then, from an objective point of view, the professional writer crafts a resume that’s suitable for the ad.

For most people, the resume writing process is confusing. They try following an online template, but end up with a resume that doesn’t have that special factor of uniqueness. It’s no wonder why they are attracted by the thought of hiring a professional writer and getting this problem solved without any effort. They trust that the writer knows exactly what an employer wants to see in a resume.

The main question is: is hiring a resume writing service the right thing to do?

Not for everyone. For people who have superb writing skills, hiring a resume writer is not necessary. The best services in the resume writing industry are not cheap. A high-quality resume costs over $100, so there’s no point in paying that money if you can complete it yourself. However, you have to be careful with online templates. Hiring managers see the same cliche phrases all the time. If you’re ready to write your own resume, you’ll have to make it unique.

Busting the Myths about Resume Writing Services

After examining the resume writing industry and the attitude of job applicants towards it, we realized there were many myths surrounding this issue.

1. It’s Illegal to Hire Someone to Write Your Resume

Many applicants believe they have to write their own resumes. The truth is: hiring managers don’t care. As long as all information you provide is true, it doesn’t matter who the author is. Resume writing services are completely legal. In fact, professional associations of resume writers provide certificates for the writers who pass a course. We’re talking about well-educated, qualified writer who has a legitimate job.

2. Professionally-Edited Resumes Are No Good

It all comes down to hiring the right service. There are websites that offer lousy quality, but others are safe and reliable.

3. You Definitely Get an Interview if You Order a Resume Online

This myth goes into the other extreme. The perfect resume does improve a candidate’s chances to be considered. However, the qualifications and experience are the main points a hiring manager considers. The resume itself is not the winning ticket. The information inside is.

About Finding the Right Resume Writing Service

Some people do an excellent job when writing their own resume. Others, however, need a more objective point of view. For them, it’s crucially important to make the right choice of a resume writing service.

● Invest time in research. Find reviews and recommendations from real users of these services. Ask around; maybe some of the people you know have used a professional writing service before.

● Check if the service connects you with the writer. Although you’ll provide instructions when you order your resume, you still need to talk to the writer to discuss the details.

● Hire a service that guarantees your right to free revisions. If you don’t like the document you get, the writer should revise it upon request.

● Always read the terms and conditions, so you’ll make sure your rights as a user are being protected.