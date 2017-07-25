Is Putin Blackmailing Trump?

Donald Trump's escalating hissy fits over Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation coincides with signals that his company's past business dealings with Russia are under scrutiny.

Apparently this strikes a nerve. If, as Trump asserts, the Russia-connection allegations are a hoax, why is he so obviously afraid of this investigation? If there is nothing to hide why not ignore Mueller?

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and his lawyers seem to think Mueller is probing pre-Administration ties between Russia and Trump businesses. He went out of his way after testifying to Senate staffers this week to say he did not "rely" on Russian money in his business. That's not saying he took no money from Russia.

It doesn't take a lot of tea leaves to figure out where Mueller might be going -- that Putin is blackmailing our president. Prove that Trump is trying to hide dirty business deals with Russia that Putin knows all about, connect that to Trump Administration accommodations for Putin, and you're almost there. Surely a president subject to blackmail by a hostile foreign government is impeachment worthy.