Is Rare Compound In Cannabis The Answer to Anxiety?

Modern life is stressful, and we have an anti-anxiety drug epidemic to prove it. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illnesses in the United States, affecting 40 million adults over the age of 18 every year. That’s more than one in six adults, many of who will turn to traditional anti-anxiety drugs to manage what can become a severely debilitating condition.

While cannabis has been shown to have efficacy for a wide range of medical conditions, recent evidence suggests that it may be adding anxiety to the list of conditions for which it offers relief. For anxiety sufferers, that comes as good news. In 2013 alone, anti-anxiety drug overdoses killed 3.07 per 100,000 adults, or about 6,973 people.

But not just any strain of cannabis will work. Nearly all of the cannabis products that are available to consumers throughout the nation are high in the two most commonly known active compounds in cannabis, THC and CBD. But for anxiety it turns out that a much lesser known molecule called tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) holds most of the promise. While most strains of cannabis have small amounts of THCV, but a few rare strains carry levels sufficient to address medical conditions.

Doug’s Varin, Durban Poison and Pineapple Purps are high-THCV strains you can look for. Doug’s Varin appears to the have the highest levels THCV levels.

THCV for Anxiety

While everyone feels anxious now and then, anxiety disorder is a serious, debilitating condition. Anxiety sufferers are also at higher risk for depression, drug or alcohol abuse, headaches and chronic pain disorders, and suicide. Chronic anxiety can lead to social isolation, as family and friends interpret depression and anxiety as rejection, and sufferers have problems functioning at school or at work, often to the point where they can’t hold a job or finish school. As their quality of life suffers, they slide deeper into depression, anxiety, paranoia, and pain.

That’s why finding effective treatment is so important.

THCV may offer the answer for people seeking relief without the potentially debilitating side effects of traditional anti-anxiety medications, and while the research on THCV is limited, anxiety sufferers seem to be self-selecting for high THCV products in the rare places where they can be found.

In particular, extracts of the strain called “Doug’s Varin” seem to be generating the most hype. Users say it curbs anxiety without spurring the munchies; a side effect that helps cancer patients but exacerbates mental illnesses. The last thing a person with anxiety or depression needs is weight gain. THCV is reported to have the opposite effect, acting as an appetite suppressant.

THCV for Other Conditions

The effects of THCV on appetite may ultimately prove to be the weight loss supplement we’ve all been waiting for. Research is still in the early stages. Several small research studies have been done that bear out user reports of suppressed appetite, and the THCV effect on diabetes is also a promising area of active scientific interest.

The benefits of THCV don’t end with anxiety and obesity. Research is ongoing for its effect on the tremors, motor control, and brain lesions associated with Alzheimer’s disease, and its anti-inflammatory nature and potential as an antioxidant suggest it may be helpful to combat Parkinson’s disease by activating CB(2) receptors while blocking CB(1) receptors.

THCV has been found to stimulate the growth of new bone cells. THCV is also being researched for osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions.

Where to Find THCV

Most common strains of medical marijuana only contain tiny amounts of THCV, but it is available in some dispensaries where medical and/or recreational marijuana is legal.

Like most types of medical marijuana, THCV-intense strains may be consumed in different forms; but most commonly as a concentrated plant extract or in an edible product. According to Leaf Science, vaporizing marijuana allows you to consume the cannabinoids and terpenes in the plant while avoiding the harmful byproducts of smoke, such as tar and carbon monoxide.

A study using the Volcano vaporizer published in the Journals of Psychopharmacology demonstrated that vaporizing medical marijuana is safe and effective. The Volcano is a high tech desktop machine unlike mobile high THCV vape pens.

California Cannabinoids , based (not surprisingly) in California, produces a Doug’s Varin vape pen that delivers 25 percent to 30 percent THCV concentration, as well as additional high THCV products. Durban Poison and Pineapple Purps are other high-THCV strains you can look for, but laboratory test results have revealed that these are significantly lower in THCV than the Doug’s Varin strain.