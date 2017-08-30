Is Saudi Arabia the world’s biggest killjoy? Here are 10 things you cannot do if you visit the oil-rich Gulf kingdom.

1. Dance the Macarena: A 14-year-old boy was arrested last week after a 45-second clip of him wearing headphones, moving his hips and arms to the 1990s hit went viral. It was met with with fury on Twitter with people describing what happened as a ‘violation of childhood’. The teenager, who held up traffic with his dance, was later freed after being made to sign a pledge that he would ‘not engage in behaviour that could endanger his life and the life of others again’.

2. Call your child ‘Sandy’: Maybe they’re just not fans of Grease, but Sandy is among 50 names which are banned in Saudi Arabia. Others include Linda, Alice, Elaine , Maya, Lauren or Binyamin (Arabic for Benjamin). Some are considered foreign, or just against the culture of the country. Others are just too royal, such as Sumuw (highness), Malek (king) and Malika (queen). There’s only one king round here.

3. Play Pokemon Go: Clerics view the game as gambling, which is banned in Saudi Arabia. Pokemon Go also features forbidden symbols to do with Japanese Shinto religion, freemasonry, Christianity and global Zionism. No religions other than Islam are tolerated. The online game is also based on Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, which is rejected by Islam. Pokemon cards were banned 15 years ago.

4. Buy Harry Potter books: A Saudi ban on witchcraft led to all copies of Harry Potter to be removed from shelves. The police even have a special ‘Anti-Witchcraft Unit’ to apprehend the sorcerers.

5. Celebrate Valentine’s Day: Forget bunches of red roses or any heart-shaped chocolate, if you want to treat your partner. Valentines Day is banned in Saudi Arabia due to its links with the ‘infidel celebration’ of romantic matters. The religious police even go round florists and sweet shops a day ahead of February 14th to warn shopkeepers. As UAE ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, a supposed ally, put it: ‘That whole country is f***ing coo-coo’.

6. Celebrate Christmas: Not only are the Saudis not fans of Christmas but there is also a ban on Muslims greeting non-Muslims at this time of year. ‘It they celebrate the birth of God’s son and you greet them…it means you endorse their faith,’ said one Saudi scholar. So no Christmas trees in the local shopping mall. In 2013, more than 40 people were detained for ‘plotting to celebrate Christmas’.

7. Go to the cinema: Criticised as an ‘invitation to mixing the sexes’ public cinemas have been banned since the 1980s. In the words of one cleric: ‘Motion pictures may broadcast shameless, immoral of atheistic or rotten films’.

8. Be too handsome: Three good-looking men were deported after turning up at an anti-vice festival in Saudi Arabia in 2013. They were removed because it was feared women might ‘fall for them’.

9. Dab: Saudi singer Abdallah Al Shahani was arrested for dabbing at a concert because officials say the hip-hop dance move is a reference to drug culture.