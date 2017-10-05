Self- care is touted as the saving grace for mothers –the thing that will allow us to have a full enough tank to care for our children and show up the way we want to. People make the case that mother’s must selfishly garner time for themselves, no matter what. But let’s be real -- how many single mothers, full-time working mothers, or even stay at home moms have the time or the luxury of taking a weekly yoga class, getting to the gym or a massage?

Picture this: A single mom who works full-time. If she wants to work out, it means leaving her kid in childcare an additional hour or two and that much less time to spend with her child. Or imagine, a married mom of two kids under three, working part-time on the side. If she gets away, the dishes and laundry remain undone—the list of work grows.

Self-care is important. And for those who have figured out how to get away to a yoga class or a regular massage—kudos to you. That’s amazing!

In my world, however, and for many of the moms around me, we feel intense pressure to be productive every minute that our children are in child care or asleep. I’m a single so there’s no one to take over. Even after my son goes to sleep, I need to be in my home with him. And, for the past year, I’ve been writing a book, growing my fertility doula business, and developing an online course, while caring for my preschool aged son, my two dogs and our house. When I take a night off work to take a bath, I feel equal parts indulgent and stressed out by the list of things that remain for me. Many times, I feel more relief when I keep working and cross something off the list.

Most days and weeks, self-care isn’t something I can prioritize. It feels like an impossibility. A myth perpetuated to make us feel even worse.

I know I sound crazy.

But, let’s face it, time is finite. A fact highlighted in technicolor after having kids. For many moms, finding time to do a yoga class, take a walk on the beach or get a massage is not going to happen –at least not on a regular basis. And perpetuating the idea that it is possible, just makes women who can’t find the time, feel guilty.

Despite this reality, I am in fact a huge advocate of self-care—just not in the way we usually think of self-care. It is true--your children do need you to be your best self. They need you to recharge so you can give of yourself.

So what gives?

It comes down to our definition of self-care. It’s not about taking a whole hour off during which I tune out, but instead it’s about constantly returning to center even if just for an instant. Self- care is instead about becoming present, regrouping to come back to yourself for even just a moment. It takes place in the moments in between—a breath here and there, a moment to become present, a few seconds notice your irritation or exhaustion and reset.

So what if self-care was about shifting the focus that is usually outward on your kids or your ToDo list and instead focusing for just a moment on your breath, sensations or you're your own needs. Those quick moments can bring you back instantly. Instead of churning over a never-ending list of things to do, feeling worried about the next thing that needs to get done, you can a pause from your all-encompassing readiness. It fosters presence so you can drop in to enjoy what your child is doing in the moment. When you string many of those moments together, life feels more doable. Not only is it likely more nourishing than going to the gym, it only takes a second. No matter how jam packed your day, you can still find moments of presence to create sanity and self-care all day long. Try it. You might be surprised.