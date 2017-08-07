Is Social Media Binging the New Junk Food?

This article is a continuation of the discussion from my previous article titled “Are Digital Devices the Modern Cocaine Infecting Our Kids’ Lives?” that ended up in a lot of constructive debate. I would encourage starting there first, so you have a complete picture of the dialog.

Most people reading this will have no problem in admitting that technology dominates almost every aspect of our lives. Now that the internet has officially overtakentelevision as the top media pastime for children, it seems parents might have a new bad guy to blame for the mood swings of their pride and joy.

According to UK media regulator Ofcom, children between the ages of five and fifteen now spend at least 15 hours online each week. Some argue that moving away from passive viewing such television, onto more interactive devices such as tablets, is a step in the right direction. Or is it?

Anne Longfield, a children's commissioner recently advised that parents should prevent children from binging on social media, comparing the abuse of time online to "junk food."

"It's something that every parent will talk about especially during school holidays; that children are in danger of seeing social media like sweeties, and their online time like junk food.”

One of my all time favorite authors and speakers, Simon Sinek has discussed this problem of social media overuse in this popular and well thought out interview he did a while back. I would like to share a portion of his speech here, as I feel it is relevant:

We know that engagement with social media and our cell phones releases a chemical called dopamine. That’s why when you get a text - it feels good. In a 2012 study, Harvard research scientists reported that talking about oneself through social media activates a pleasure sensation in the brain usually associated with food, money and sex. It’s why we count the likes, it’s why we go back ten times to see if the interaction is growing, and if our Instagram is slowing we wonder if we have done something wrong, or if people don’t like us anymore. The trauma for young kids to be unfriended it too much to handle. We know when you get the attention it feels good, you get a hit of dopamine which feels good which is why we keep going back to it. Dopamine is the exact same chemical that makes us feel good when we smoke, when we drink and when we gamble. In other words, it’s highly, highly addictive. We have age restrictions on smoking, drinking and gambling but we have no age restrictions on social media and cell phones. Which is the equivalent of opening up the liquor cabinet and saying to our teenagers “hey by the way, if this adolescence thing gets you down - help yourself.” An entire generation now has access to an addictive, numbing chemical called dopamine, through cellphones and social media, while they are going through the high stress of adolescence. Why is this important? Almost every alcoholic discovered alcohol when they were teenagers. When we are very, very young the only approval we need is the approval of our parents and as we go through adolescence we make this transition where we now need the approval of our peers. Very frustrating for our parents, very important for the teenager. It allows us to acculturate outside of our immediate families and into the broader tribe. It’s a highly, highly stressful and anxious period of our lives and we are supposed to learn to rely on our friends. Some people, quite by accident, discover alcohol, the numbing effects of dopamine, to help them cope with the stresses and anxieties of adolescence. Unfortunately that becomes hard wired in their brains and for the rest of their lives, when they suffer significant stress, they will not turn to a person, they will turn to the bottle. Social stress, financial stress, career stress, that’s pretty much the primary reasons why an alcoholic drinks. But now because we are allowing unfettered access to these devices and media, basically it is becoming hard wired and what we are seeing is that they grow older, too many kids don’t know how to form deep, meaningful relationships. “Their words, not mine.” They will admit that many of their relationships are superficial, they will admit that they don’t count on their friends, they don’t rely on their friends. They have fun with their friends, but they also know that their friends will cancel on them when something better comes along. Deep meaningful relationships are not there because they never practiced the skillset and worse, they don’t have the coping mechanisms to deal with stress. So when significant stress begins to show up in their lives, they’re not turning to a person, they’re turning to a device, they’re turning to social media, they’re turning to these things which offer temporary relief. We know, the science is clear, we know that people who spend more time on Facebook suffer higher rates of depression than people who spend less time on Facebook. These things balanced, are not bad. Alcohol is not bad, too much alcohol is bad. Gambling is fun, too much gambling is dangerous. There is nothing wrong with social media and cellphones, it’s the imbalance. If you are sitting at dinner with your friends, and you are texting somebody who is not there - that’s a problem. That’s an addiction. If you are sitting in a meeting with people you are supposed to be listening and speaking to, and you put your phone on the table, that sends a subconscious message to the room “you’re just not that important.” The fact that you can’t put the phone away, that’s because you are addicted. If you wake up and you check your phone before you say good morning to your girlfriend, boyfriend or spouse, you have an addiction. And like all addictions, in time, it will destroy relationships, it will cost time, it will cost money and it will make your life worse.” – Simon Sinek

As a man of a certain age, I look back to my childhood with nostalgia and an endless list of sensory memories. In those more innocent times, we soaked up the physical sights and sounds around us and lived every moment rather than experiencing it through devices.

By contrast, children today are creating their own virtual worlds. The experiences of the real world are getting blocked out by the allure of their virtual ones. Rather than enjoying a sunset, they prefer to be face down staring at a screen, creating their own narrative on social media or protecting their Snapchat streaks.

The entertainers of choice have now become YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook. Parents are beginning to show concern with the growing epidemic of binge internet usage. As a side note, if your children are watching YouTube, you may wish to read this articleabout monitoring it.

The golden glow of nostalgia I have from my childhood, makes me want to ensure that my children build their own real memories too, not virtual ones.

Out of exasperation, and in some cases desperation for not being able to control their kids’ screen time, some of my friends and colleagues have completely cut out electronic devices from their home, thrown out their TV sets, tablets and Alexas, and gone back to the basic audio cell phone. They have given their older kids a similar phone that has almost no data access, forcing them to call their friends instead and have an old fashioned phone conversation.

But, is complete digital detox or going cold turkey for the entire family, realistic in today’s day and age?

The mistake that many people make is forgetting that moderate engagement in digital activity is associated with an increase in mental well-being. Much like diet and exercise regimes, it’s all about finding the right balance. Heavy handed parents that proudly ban their kids from using technology could be doing more harm than good.

Does a parent have the right to take the moral high ground when they don’t lead by example themselves? We have all seen children in public spaces desperately trying to get their parents’ attention while the parents are busy checking email or Facebook.

Many parents have told me they absolutely have to use their phones all the time, because they are coordinating their kids’ summer camps, schedules, play dates or pick up times whilst balancing their own work concurrently.

So when it comes to getting some personal peace and quiet for themselves, many parents tend to put a screen in the hands of their kids. If a toddler attempts to engage or communicate during a family meal, they are handed a tablet or smartphone.

All a child really wants (they might not admit it) is attention from their parents. The mixed messages that parents send their children around technology are often responsible for the breakdown in communication, so why do we blame those pesky devices instead?

Maybe it's the parents that need to be weaned off social-media before they point fingers at their children with screens. Our love of selfies and social media is so off the charts, it might be killing us. Parents are addicted to tech and not taking responsibility. It’s not technology that is the bad guy here, it's when you combine screen over-use with a sedentary lifestyle that we begin to see problems. If we are completely honest with ourselves, this is something that affects the well-being of both the young and the old.

Summers are the ideal opportunity for family members to put the tech down and add a little more reality to our daily lives. Just a few hours of conversing and looking at each other, instead of our devices will provide the feel-good factor for the entire family. But we don’t do it.

Maybe it’s because families actually enjoy what’s on their screens more than what’s in front of them? Maybe, what comes through the screen offers a greater dopamine rush than watching your kids play or talk to you?

I don’t know, I am asking these questions because it clearly has to be the reason why so many parents are on their phones and letting their kids be on theirs too? It’s like junk food – people simply can’t help themselves, so why blame the kids or their devices?

There is nothing wrong with grabbing a happy-meal or food from a fast food restaurant every now and again. Sometimes we have no choice. Ever take a long road trip with family?

However, if we had the same junk food for three meals a day and seven days a week, we would end up like Morgan Spurlock in the Supersize Me documentary.

Whether binging on social media is the new junk food, or sitting down is the new smoking, the point is too much of anything is not good for you and we all just need to find the right balance in our lives and for the well being of our children.

There is nothing wrong with going for a hike in the great outdoors and uploading a sunset photo to your Instagram. Don’t let anyone tell you any different. The problems we face are as a result of our own human frailties, rather than from technology.