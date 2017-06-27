Is Stratis the Most Technologically Advanced Blockchain Platform?

The majority of people involved in cryptocurrency today were introduced to Ethereum just this year. Ethereum truly brought cryptocurrency into the mainstream when Ether (the name for Ethereum’s token) surged from under $12 a token to over $200 a token in less than 6 months, with peaks over $400.

But Ethereum is not the only blockchain on the block. Stratis could quite possibly be the most logical blockchain platform of choice for companies looking to build on currently. The idea behind Stratis is that they are a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) provider. Essentially, enabling people and companies to get a private blockchain of their own instead of building one from scratch, using Stratis’ technology.

Stratis’ technology utilizes C# and .net from Microsoft. The Microsoft alliance was a smart move to give Stratis something strong to differentiate themselves to Ethereum. Stratis is not a direct competitor to Ethereum, in fact, you could think of them as complimentary blockchain companies as they do different things. Just like Google and Amazon, both partly share the same space but have different business models and are both successful

Stratis also happens to have been the biggest growth of a cryptocurrency since ICO (intial coin offering.)

An initial coin offering is like a Kickstarter but done in cryptocurrency tokens, instead of cash or government isused currency. Recently, companies like Bancor, Status, TenX and others have raised 100s of millions of dollars in a matter of days through their ICOs.

The Stratis token which is called STRAT, had an initial coin offering price of $.007 USD and as of the time of writing it is $6.00 USD. That’s roughly a 85,000% increase in 1 year for early speculators.