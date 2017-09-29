Is the 280 Character Tweet a Stroke of Genius or Sheer Insanity for Twitter?

In my humble opinion (the operative word being 'humble,' given that I'm critiquing the mighty Twitter), the answer is... Insanity.*

*Asterisk denotes possible latent brilliance exists.

On the surface, Twitter's decision to empower the world with freedom to either tweet or "double tweet" seems like nothing more than doing something differently merely for the sake of being different.

The tweet is a life force within popular culture. It's enmeshed in the fabric of everyday society. And it's 140 characters (or less).

End. Of. Story.

The tweet is 140 characters of horrifying combinations of wit, wisdom, hilarity, stupidity, ignorance, and much, much more (often not for the weak, or the timid). That's how we know it. When I write "it," I refer to the tweet. And when I write "we," I refer to everyone on the face of the planet.

Whether or not we use Twitter is irrelevant to the question at hand -- we're all aware of its existence at this point, and Twitter declaring tweets 280 characters (or less) is equally irrelevant. They're not changing tweets definitively or with any sort of permanence. They're simply unveiling an alternative type of tweet, which some could have a difficult time interpreting as anything but uninspired.

Changing the definition of a tweet to 140 characters or 280 characters complicates matters for no good reason. Doing so negates the tweet we all know (and either love or loathe). But underneath this ostensible 280 character lemon may be a shred of brilliance. And the chatty among us might be particularly receptive to the idea.

Twitter would be well-served to offer a new option, separate and distinguished from the classic tweet. It should compliment, though not overshadow, the tweet. I'm referring to what could be called...

... The chirp.

We should have the option to chirp.

The chirp would be a categorical rant allowing users to vent when 140 characters simply won't suffice. But genuine rants -- in the context of Twitter known only as chirps from this day forward -- do not take the form of 281 characters, or 300 characters, or even 999 characters. A bona fide chirp exists beyond the realm of finite character parameters.

As an actual feature of Twitter, a chirp could either take the form of a 141-character rant, or a never-ending dissertation-type manifesto rant.

The chirp could achieve two objectives:

Firstly, it's a meaningful change for Twitter's platform (an important distinction from change merely for the sake of causing change).

Secondly, producing the chirp further emboldens the definition of a tweet while turning the platform into a binary structure that provides users with a second metric.

The chirp would be an update that some might argue Twitter desperately needs. But as it would not negatively impact the true 140-character tweet, there's no potential for cluttering or confounding the brand -- a brand that is, in one way or another, deeply engrained in all of us. Some -- myself included -- might argue it would behoove Twitter to keep everyone happy and engaged.

Inevitably, whether Twitter's decision to increase the character maximum for tweets is deemed brilliant or insane will be decided democratically, as it should be.

Consciously or not, Twitter's left it up to all of us to decide.