Is The Digital Nomad Life For You?

Have you seen those articles showcasing a young pretty blond twenty something quitting her job and finding success as an influencer? Somehow they make it work and the glimpse that we get seems amazing. They’re living and working on a beach, tanning and traveling the world. It seems perfect however, that’s what I like to call an alternative fact.

Truth is, quitting your job on a whim is hard. Life is hard. And traveling without any semblance of a plan is very hard. Now there are those cases where you may luck into opportunity on your quest to be your own boss and to that I say, hats off. For the rest of us, in order to live a digital nomad lifestyle it requires a lot of planning and an honest talk with yourself. I’m currently traveling and have spent time planning and saving and still, it’s quite a hustle. The level of work required is more than one would think and sometimes you feel lost. Some may not want to hear this but I want to give you a true account of what it’s like being a digital nomad.

You Could Travel

Many people fail to see just how much research and planning goes into taking this leap. You need to prioritize and organize everything. What will you do to make money? Where will you live? How will you adult basics at home? These are questions you need to ask yourself. Crystal Veness says it’s important to simplify what you need once you realize you want to travel. Founding Sigwa allowed her to earn a living while seeing the world. She was able to get what she needed to fuel her passion and made things as painless as possible. Chris Backe, founder of One Weird Globe and digital nomad, started as an expat in South Korea teaching English. He transitioned into nomading, supporting himself with his hobby of travel writing and branched out with his own business to keep the momentum. This is key, Chris didn’t just rush into traveling - he started with a plan and a solid base.

Another oversight in the digital nomad lifestyle, knowing your strengths. Cory Vargas of You Could Travel said that she and her husband worked at a digital agency before starting their own company for the sake of travel. It took them six months to hone their skills, establish a client base and actually save a comfortable amount of money before traveling. Lola Mendez of Miss Filatelista, who supports her lifestyle through freelance communications gigs, said that it’s important to understand your skill-set and boost them when necessary. There’s nothing worse than being in a foreign country without any idea as to where you’ll be getting your next dollar from. You can always learn new skills on the road but you should have some skill to start.

There’s also the unspoken idea of going going back home in the middle of your journey. Matt Prior of The Lonely Traveller Matt, who started his digital nomad life four years ago, is currently based in his home of the UK setting things up for the next year to head back out on the road. Establishing a good foothold for his next adventure, he makes clear that going back home to rest up or save money (or whatever) is fine while traveling. You don’t always have to be on the road so be ok with that if you need to take a rest.

Instagram @thelonelytravellermatt

Here’s another question to ask yourself, can you handle being lonely? Olga Maria, an artist and founder of Latinas Who Travel, says it can get pretty lonely. Aside from the obvious like missing loved ones, sometimes you can run into a wall where you feel like people are in and out of your life. Other times, you may feel isolated because of your work and busy schedule. It’s important however to get out there. The point of being in a new country is to explore and meet others around you. Olga says passion can help pull you out of loneliness as well as online communities. Her group Latinas Who Travel enable other women of color to link up and hang out while traveling. Amanda Walkins, a freelance writer and scuba diver, also champions online communities. You can connect with someone no matter where you are and you have people who can really relate and support you as you live like a digital nomad. I know I personally have found great strength in Facebook communities (Girls Love Travel).

Olga Maria

What else is there? According to Nick Romano of Get Me To Europe, working remotely can be incredibly frustrating yet rewarding. It’s work that you have to do and sometimes things may not go to plan (bad wifi or phone reception) but because it’s something you want, in the end it’s all worth it. Kristy Elena of Commute The Planet says that you also learn a lot about yourself while traveling. You become flexible and learn to fight for what you want as Ashley Nelson founder of Tenth on Hudson says.

Nomading can be fun but it’s best to be prepared. Try checking out an amazing resource called GlobeKick. GlobeKick is a community of digital professional that organizes accommodation, co-working space and more for people looking to travel while working. If someone is one the fence about being a digital nomad, you can do this for a month or three months, to get your feet wet. Also see AndCo, an easy to use system to create and send invoices to your clients. You don’t need to worry about having a business degree, just hop on the platform and get ready to get paid.