Is the Financial Services Industry a Las Vegas Casino?

I personally don’t believe so but here is why this thought came up. If you’ve been to a Las Vegas casino, you will have noticed how difficult it is sometimes to know what time of day it is or how to find the door out of the Casino. Casinos are designed and lit in a way that doesn’t tell you what time of day it is, or how to find the front door out. They want you to stay in and gamble and use the rest of the services they have amassed for you on the same property.

There is so much more transparency that we can achieve in financial services particularly when we think about the data points customers of the financial services industry (that’s you and me) need in front of them easily and readily so we’re able to make the decisions we need to make on checking, credit and loan products. For example, you can imagine all the important details (interest rate, cost of financing daily, monthly and annually, life of the loan, fees, any early payoff penalties if applicable) you need to see if you were considering a loan change. There are so many opportunities for increasing visibility of critical pieces of information that will help each and everyone of us to make these decisions. Here are the areas in personal and business finance and for sure also in commercial finance that could benefit from the intuitive, elegant and actionable presentation of such data points:

Personal Finance

- Banking

- Loans and Credit

- Insurance

- Investing and Retirement

- Wealth Management

Business:

- Banking

- Loans and Credit

- Merchant Services

- Insurance

- Payroll and Other Services

Can you find this information if you tried? I believe so but we would immediately agree that it’s very difficult to get at this information now: fine print, customer service calls, you or I or the financial institution digging for it to give it to us. And then it would be as difficult to take action on the information because not all of it would be in front of us in an easy to use desktop or mobile screen for us to take immediate action on it and see the results of our action within a good timeframe.

Do you agree/disagree with the above? Please share your thoughts.

About the Author:

Ash Seddeek, Digital Wallet Founder, Ex-Schwab, Deloitte, Cisco, Oracle @ashseddeek