Is the GMO Scare a Marketing Scam?

GMOs, or genetically modified organisms, have skyrocketed into the forefront of agricultural discourse in recent years. Are GMOs sustainable? Are they safe?

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Scott Hamilton Kennedy aims to cut through what he claims is the false science surrounding GMOs in his new film “Food Evolution,” which posits that fear of GMOs has been harnessed by companies to sell organic products.

“We are really defending the scientific method—but at the same time, yes, we are resetting the conversation on GMOs and food that we felt was really, really out of balance,” Kennedy tells Robert Scheer in this week’s episode of KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence.”

Kennedy notes in the conversation that the film received funding from the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) but assures Scheer he maintained total creative control over the project. (Read about IFT’s involvement here.)

“We’ve been manipulating seeds and manipulating plants since the beginning of modern agriculture,” Kennedy explains. “Everything has been manipulated by mankind, trying to make it better, tastier, bigger.”

Ultimately, Kennedy says, there are “a lot of people out there spreading fear about GMOs that’s completely unfounded and has no science behind it.”