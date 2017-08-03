Is the Golden Rule Still Golden?

The Law of Reciprocity

Remember the Golden Rule? It’s the credo we learned as children, reminding us to do unto others as we would have them to do unto us.

It’s also referred to as the Law of Reciprocity.

Many of us agree that the Golden Rule sounds great in theory. However, Over we discover over time that people around us don’t always abide by it. Perhaps we don’t abide by it, either.

My previous podcast entitled Respect feeds right into this latest subject. The Golden Rule invites us to delve into the nebulous and often challenging arena of interpersonal relationships. Within this current podcast, I share how I’ve endeavored to employ The Golden Rule on personal and professional fronts, and offer a final tale that might greatly surprise and inspire you, too!

If you’ve ever pondered why the world behaves the way it does, and wondered what can be done to turn it around, tune in for a listen.

Expect to be challenged to think afresh and anew. More than that, expect to operate as a potential world changer as you increase your peace and happiness while you’re paving a way to the peace and happiness of others!

Finally, listen in as Patti Mocco shares what makes her happy from the inside out, too.

Click here or on the bar below to listen to Podcast 122: The Golden Rule.

