Is the "Internet of Things" for everyone, or just geeks?

The phrase "Internet of things" is something that has been banded around for a while now, yet many householders are still confused about what it means, even though there's a good chance they've already bought something that qualifies as an "IoT" product.

In short, it applies to any product that connects to the Internet in some way, often to provide extended functionality.

For example, if you have a security camera, it's likely you can connect to it from your mobile phone to view what's going on outside. It will probably even alert you when someone approaches the house or presses the doorbell.

Are you one of the millions of people who has an Amazon Echo? Well, you've also invested in the "Internet of Things" because they're much more than expensive dab radios, they can control many aspects of your house, including things like lighting and heading.

We're beyond the fad

The point with this technology is that for a long time now it has seemed like a good idea looking for a useful application, but finally, it looks like it’s found one.

The thing is, to gain acceptance with consumers, it needs to offer some very tangible benefits, and although being able to switch the lights off from your sofa, just by barking out a command seems fun to begin with, it's of limited attraction to many.

Where these products really come into their own, and where connectivity can actually make a difference, is when they are in complete control of more aspects of your home and can help when you're not there.

For example, when everyone leaves the house for work in the morning, what happens to the heating?

You probably have timers that switch all the heating on before everyone wakes up, then off after a certain amount of time. And your heating will only come on at a certain temperature threshold, and only half an hour before people are likely to be back in the evening.

But this relies on you having set routines, every day of the week.

What if the routine is broken?

And what if you’ve got the timer wrong? If your timer stays on for just 30 minutes each day when it’s not necessary, you’re wasting over 180 hours of heating.

Of course, there’s also the issue of controlling everything when you’re not about.

Last year October started off pretty warm, so the heating in our house was off. However, on the drive home, the weather turned, and the temperature dropped. We arrived home to a cold house and moaning kids.

A friend of mine had no such problems. He used his mobile phone to turn his heating on before he got home, so it was all nice and toasty when they walked in.

This was the trigger for me to invest in some technology.

Bit by bit, or whole cover?

IoT has now matured to the point where it's gone beyond home hobbyists gluing bits together and trying to get various different objects talking to one another.

Whereas for a while now companies have been specialising in lights or security or heating products, but more recently packages have entered the market that offer all-over solutions.

The Philips Hue range of lights is fairly mature in the marketplace, and it gives you the ability to switch lights on and off at certain times, or via the remote app, or even using tools like IFTTT. But if you wanted to also control your Nest heating, you needed to connect the two systems.

This isn't difficult, but it's also not trivial. It's a level of expertise that most people don't have, or indeed, want to learn about. They want a system that is plug an play, and only now are these becoming available.

For example, HomeCoverPlan is a new service that aims to provide an all-in-one monitoring, security, and automation package.

If you're the type of person who likes to tinker with technology, then it's probably not for you, but for those who want to set it up and forget it, it's the perfect solutions, and it's likely other companies will begin to understand this, and follow suit.

Technology for all

This is, of course, the trend with all technology.

When I began my IT career, I had some computers set up as gateways to allow me access to this new thing called "The Internet." Now, nearly 30 years later, the Internet is ubiquitous. Your car probably connects to it and you don't even realise.

When technology becomes useful and usable for the masses, that's when we see more take-up, and it's also when we stop talking about it, and simply take it for granted.