Is the Jaguar XJ220 the most iconic hypercar?

It’s not everyday that you can jump into a right hand drive 90’s iconic hypercar. This particular hypercar is the Jaguar XJ220. Why do I refer to it as a hypercar and not supercar? That’s quite simple, this was the first car in the world to reach 217.1 miles per hour (350 km/hr) at the Nardo Ring in Italy, at its time in 1992, it was a world record, which it held until the year 2000.

Its record breaking stride didn’t end there, it was the fastest car on the Nurburgring track, the exact figure, 7:46:36, a cool 20 seconds faster than the next fastest production car. What catapulted the Jaguar XJ220 to such ground breaking digits? It was the decision of running a 3.5 litre, 542 horsepower, twin turbo V6 engine, instead of the proposed naturally aspirated V12.

Supercar Advocates Jaguar XJ220 VIN 220739 owned by Lecha Khouri

The initial asking price? A whopping £470,000, making it the most expensive car released in 1992. Jaguar sustained a high asking price due to many facts, the car was well ahead of its time in terms of design, ergonomics, features, functions and most of all, its performance. They produced only 271 examples and 69 of those in right hand drive.

Many ridiculed Jaguar on how they used a V6 instead of the initially proposed V12. Now in 2017, this seems to be the norm. We have cars like the new Ford GT, it features a twin turbo V6, the current lineup of Formula 1 cars, Nissan GT-R, the list goes on. In 2017, the V6 engine is the new V8, as V8 and V12 were quite common back in the 70’s-90’s, now they’re getting rarely used and have been replaced with far smaller displacement motors that heavily rely on induction forced assistance.

Supercar Advocates The angle that says it all on the beautiful Jaguar XJ220

Maybe its appreciation hasn’t been shown until now. Finally let me introduce you to my story, by clicking on the below window, you can watch me marvel in the presence of the most fantastic hypercar in history, one where it all began, the Jaguar XJ220.