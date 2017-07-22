Is the Modern Payment Solution a Foe or Friend for Startups?

Slowly, cash is becoming a dying form of currency. There have been evolution of many payment solutions for individuals and business startups over the last decade. The cashless economy comes with many benefits. However, these modern payment solutions are not devoid of problems as well. Some startups worry about the possibility of being defrauded. Others worry about how much chargebacks will be and what method to go for when they want to expand their business. Despite the conflicting views of people, the question of many business startups is: Is the modern payment solution a foe or friend?

Here are my thoughts on the issue.

Some payment solutions are not mainstream

The hardcore truth is that some of the payment solutions are still in their nascent stages. PayPal has been in existence for more than a decade. Lots of people have used it and testified to its functions. However, there are some payment solutions that are relatively new and thus haven’t been tested by a lot of people. Paypal is not also available in some countries which makes it harder for international transactions to take place. Stripe is only available for businesses in 25 countries.

You need some technology knowledge

The world is becoming digital and many of the modern payment solutions are online. You need to be a little—if not very—tech savvy to be able to successfully run and work with these solutions. They’re not as simple as the traditional methods so you will need to learn how to find your way around these payment solutions.

Security is still a concern

Although many precautions have been put in place to ensure people are not scammed when using these payment solutions, they are not enough. Some people are still falling victim of payment solution plans, right, left and center. These hackers are seasoned ones who you probably won’t be able to trace, should you try to. The basic fact is that the modern payment solution is not 100% safe, at least not yet.

The modern payment solution is faster and convenient

As a startup, your clients or customers should be your number one concern. They should be your priority among many other responsibilities. Making payments easier for them should be your goal.

On the average, it probably takes about thirty seconds or less for a contact-less transaction to be carried out. If a potential client see your product and likes it, all it takes is just a few seconds and the product is theirs. With the modern payment solution, you instantly get the money sitting in your account without having to be physically present. This advantage makes the modern payment solution a friend of business startups.

The modern payment solution means lower fees

Many startup owners worry about how much they’ll be charged for transaction fees. Using credit cards costs about two to five percent of the transaction. PayPal transactions are usually about two percent or lower. Many people are now interested in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoins. Bitcoin, the earliest cryptocurrency, charges lower than any of the previously mentioned payment solutions. Bitcoin charges zero to one percent of the transaction fees. The low fees make it a preferred choice for a large number of people. The same reason makes it more desirable for many startups because there’s no exorbitant rate of withdrawing. However, the instability of many cryptocurrencies is still considered too risky for an average startups.

The modern payment option makes international payment easier

Your startup should not just be limited to your country, or locality. Many business owners are always looking for ways of expanding their business globally, and banks now work together to make it possible. However, the problem of how payments would be made usually crops up.

With modern payment solutions, this worry has been put to bed. Now, we have lots of these payment solutions in many countries all over the world. PayPal is in more than 200 countries. Bitcoin is available in many countries as well. In sum, transacting business on a global and larger scale had never been easy until the advent and introduction of the modern payment solutions.