Is the President a Bigger Threat Than North Korea?

Amid tensions of nuclear war between the United States and North Korea, a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia is making national headlines.

The Trump administration’s response to this deadly event has been less than satisfactory for both Democrats and Republicans. Compared to the remarks made by other world leaders, President Trump’s “violence on many sides” speech is at most, meek.

Here’s what he wrote about Heather Heyer:

Condolences to the family of the young woman killed today, and best regards to all of those injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

In fact, this tweet is a stark contrast to his “say it like it is” persona that won so many votes across the nation. While offering condolences and words of support to Charlottetown, President Trump does not employ the same tone in line with his usual rhetoric, nor does he directly condemn the neo-nazi, white supremacist organization that caused national rift and fatalities. Just few days ago, he incited international unrest when he responded to nuclear war threats with a promise to rain “fire and fury” on North Korea.

In pure logic, a nuclear war with North Korea would be the worst possible situation. President Trump is aware of this, and took the issue to Twitter to publicize his leadership and emphasize US military superiority.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

If President Trump showed “competency” in diplomacy with a rogue nation, the influence of his inept response to the Charlottetown demonstration as well as his image of a politician tolerant to alt-right, neo-nazi ideals would result in the social equivalent of a nuclear war.

His lack of recognition of the events in Charlottesville is unacceptable as a leader of this nation. As president, his duty is to expel national crises as well as international ones. If a president is unable to succeed in making an effort to address hate and injustice within this nation, it should be assumed that he is too incompetent to deal with North Korea. If his “violence on many sides” statement is a fallacy, then his promise to rain “fire and fury” over North Korea is a lie as well.

Currently, the president is the biggest liability of his nation. His penchant to speak without consideration of his influences have landed the US government in hot water many times over the 206 days he was in office. His deliberate avoidance and silence in the time of a national calamity dubs his leadership as the opportunistic reactionary. His inability to collaborate with other nations makes him a coward in the global stage.

Nothing is more vulnerable than an imploding nation.