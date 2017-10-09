Is The 'War on Poverty' Secretly A War On The Poor?

I recently returned to the South Bronx where I taught entrepreneurship in the Special Education department at Jane Addams Vocational High School for many years. Maria Paris* was in my original NFTE (Network For Teaching Entrepreneurship) class back in 1985. Now, in 2017, here we are again – this time in her South Bronx living room with her fiancé Alberto Garcia. Maria is telling me her story and with it, the story of the American welfare system in all of its bizarre detail. Combined, Maria and Alberto have accumulated nearly 60 years of experience with it.

People line up to claim their benefits on a winter day.

Basic provisions of the welfare structure prevent millions of Americans from becoming entrepreneurs, from starting their own businesses, from getting good jobs. As welfare's benefit structure is currently written, the system incentivizes ill-considered population growth in a world -- according to many, already suffering from too many unloved and abandoned children. Unwed mothers can increase their income by as much as $1,500 a month when they give birth outside of marriage, whereas a mother can lose financial support when she weds.

Seated around their chipped glass coffee table -- a curbside salvage treasure, Alberto tells me -- I learn that Maria, 44, is unemployed as is Alberto, who is 55 and spent 15 years in prison for murder. Maria has had one job since getting her GED in 1986, which only lasted a year until her job was eliminated with budget cuts. Alberto, on the other hand, has never worked: he entered the Social Security/Disability system immediately after leaving prison.

A troubling thought begins to haunt me: Maria, who I have know for 32 years, and Alberto, who I have known for 12 years, are two of the most capable and organized people I know. Both would excel in any position requiring organizational skills, teaching, or leadership.

Maria and Alberto’s stories are sad but far from unique. When Maria was five, her father, a bricklayer from Colombia who was not legally married to her mother, died of prostate cancer, a disease which has a relatively low mortality rate in upper middle class America. She became fully orphaned at age 15 when her mother died of AIDS from intravenous drug use. Practically alone in the world, Maria struggled for self-sufficiency for two years as a minor, desperately endeavoring to stay out of the widely-disparaged ‘system.’ But after two grueling years sleeping on the streets, Maria walked into a children's welfare office and was subsequently placed in a group home run by New York State's Administration of Children's Services (ACA). The ACA case workers found Maria a safe place to sleep and gave her a weekly allowance of $15 plus another $500 a year for clothes and shoes. Growing up essentially fatherless, and without the modeling and socioeconomic benefit of long-married, highly involved grandparents, Maria was vulnerable to predatory boyfriends. She was targeted by a much older man named Marco, who had other children, ex-wives, and a temper. They moved in together and Maria was pregnant by age 20. Unhappy at the change in their circumstances -- he wanted a young lover, and was now tethered to high school-educated expectant mother -- Marco began to verbally abuse Maria and stopped supporting her. The arguments intensified, and eventually the verbal mistreatment turned physical. Maria fled to a shelter for battered women, where she gave birth in 1988 to a physically healthy baby girl.

Maria and her daughter lived in the shelter for two years, when they officially entered the welfare system. Today, 27 years later, Maria is still there. She gets approximately $800 a month: $400 dollars her subsidized rent, $400 for utilities, toothpaste, cleaning supplies, and so on. She also receives $200 in food stamps.

Trapped In The Very System That Saves You In 1987 the government saved Maria’s life; but it also started her on a cycle of dependency that is difficult, if not impossible to escape. In exchange for the security of a roof, food, healthcare, and essentials, Maria has forfeited the right to save money, build her own business, or enter the economy. She must never have more than $2,000 in her bank account; if she does, the excess is immediately confiscated. She can’t take a part-time job as her payments from the welfare system will decrease by the amount she earns. The basic rule is that any money earned from any other source is subtracted from your assistance.

In Maria’s case, her annual income is $13,200 ($10,800 for social security/disability and $2,400 in food stamps). After paying her annual rent of $5,000, she is left with $8,800, or $24 a day to cover her phone, transportation, toiletries, clothing, toys, etc. Maria is trapped in poverty. Every dollar becomes an issue of anxiety and concern, every unforeseen expense a near catastrophe. In order to leave welfare behind, she would need an annual salary of at least $15,000 after taxes, along with healthcare and childcare. For Maria and the millions like her, this job is not only elusive but it is likely non-existent.

Perhaps the saddest effect of this long-term subsidized unemployment is the psychological damage it takes on the subject. Members of this system don’t get to experience the happiness and self-esteem that comes with learning a skill and having a career. Every year, as you learn more on the job and become more of an expert in your field, they are left stagnant. Many welfare recipients are not only robbed of a place in the economy, but they are robbed of the happiness and well-being that comes with charting your own professional destiny.

Forever Changing A Family’s Life The welfare system has another side – one that restructures the beneficiary’s personal and family life according to its regulations. Because you cannot work and receive welfare at the same time, the only way to raise your income is by expanding your family. Income incrementally increases with each child born to a single mother, as well as each child fostered. Shockingly, a parent receives less money for legally adopting a child.

One of the most unreal aspects of this system is that a single mother is discouraged from marrying her child’s father. Further, she is forced to badmouth him and deny knowledge of his whereabouts because if he can be tracked down and made to pay child support, her assistance will disappear.

There are exceptions to this madness: if the biological father acquires a heroin addiction, and enters into a methadone program as a ‘cure,’ he will be exempt from paying child support. His benefits will likely outweigh those of the child’s mother, including a $250-a-month stipend for travel expenses so he can get to the methadone clinic. On the other hand, biological fathers that are ‘normal,’ as defined by having a skill, being drug-free and with no criminal record, are hunted down for decades to make them pay child support. This is a system that punishes good behavior and rewards that which is deceitful and fraudulent.

Names and details have been changed to protect the people mentioned.

Special thanks to Peter Wagner, the Executive Director of the Prison Policy Institute, Bernadette Rabuy, Senior Policy Analyst at the Prison Policy institute, and the Vera Institute for inspiring my interest in this topic with their wonderful writing. All mistakes are my own.