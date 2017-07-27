Is There A Relation Between Sugar Cravings & Drug Addiction

Whether believe it or not we all like having something sweet once in a while. This is not really a big deal. The problem arises when we cannot keep ourselves away from the sweet delicacies more often. Feeding extra amount of sugar to the body can be harmful in ways that we are not even aware of. Being oblivious isn’t going to help you. That’s why it is important to keep learning what is good for our health and what is bad.

Relation Between Sugar Cravings & Drug Addiction

Before we get into the ills of sugar, it is important to know that there is a reason behind not being able to keep yourself away from the sugar cravings. According to a research, when we consume sugar, our brain releases hormones that boost and elevates mood. These hormones known as dopamine and serotonin then stimulate the nucleus accumbens. “Nucleus accumbens” is the part of brain which is associated with reward. This is the process that initiates sugar cravings. Even some researches have shown that when we are stressed out, our body craves for more sugar.

Ironically, it’s a process that is similar to drug addiction. Morphine and even heroine causes the same effect as well. Weight gain and diabetes are the dangers we are commonly aware of but excessive sugar intake is associated with much more than that. The risk of damaging your kidney and causing heart diseases is one thing but it can even lead to cancer.

Crush Your Sugar Cravings & Kick Start The Sugar Detox

To crush the sugar cravings, you can start a sugar detox diet. This diet helps you to swap your everyday food items with healthy and better options that contains less to no sugar. For a healthy body, another medical factor that we need to look into is our gut microbiome. This basically is a bacteria that exists inside us and is triggered by excessive intake of sugar. American Psychological association states that gut health equals mental health because 95% of our body serotine is produced through our gut microbiome.

So, in order to safeguard our mental and overall health we must try to keep our gut microbiome in a healthy state. You can take apple cider vinegar, fresh turmeric, ginger and green vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage and brassica vegetables to enhance detoxification process.

Opt Natural Remedies For Healthy Life

Quite often natural remedies save our day like no other. A natural remedy in case of sugar cut down is to replace the processed sugar with natural sugar. The best source of natural sugar is known to be found in fruits. The goal of centers of disease control is to have at least 75% of the American population to consume more than two fruits per day. This can lead to a healthy lifestyle and also full fill your daily sugar needs.