Is there a way for us to embrace death instead of fear it ? (Video)

Is there a way for us to embrace death instead of fear it ?
It is said that Death is one of the biggest fears we as a species have. Fear of the unKNOWn and yet, the very experience of our lives IS ONE that is an experience of the unKNOWn as we never KNOW what the next millisecond shall bring until we are in it.
Blissedly Be,
With Love,
Rev. Roni***
Love’s Gratitude to you for sharing the Love with those you hold near and dear.
