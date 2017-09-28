Is this the Dawning of a New Era of Peace?

Richmond Football Club The Richmond Football Club Logo. The Mighty Tigers

I look at the world and wonder. So much violence and aggression: The tensions in the Middle East never seem to go away; Trump and Kim Jong Un firing barbs at each other; Syria in complete self-destruct; Continued violence and disruption in Iraq and Afghanistan; Terrorist acts all across the globe; and all manner of crime and violence all round the World.

Are we destined to this ongoing mayhem and instability forever? Can we see some light at the end of this long dark tunnel?

Well, I have noticed a never before witnessed phenomena this past fortnight. In Melbourne Australia, the Australian Football League Finals are being played out and the Grand Final is this weekend.

Two of the oldest clubs, Carlton and Collingwood, who tend to have the most deeply passionate, loyal and closed-minded supporters, are not in it this year. It is pure agony for all of them. They are fierce rivals. And both share an equally fierce rivalry with the Richmond Tigers. The blood baths between them in the past have been legendary.

The fourth team in all this is Essendon. The suburban hatred runs deep. And this year, Essendon are out of it too.

It is just the Tigers, standing tall to take on the invading Crows from Adelaide. And the magic is unfolding.

Right across The World’s Most Liveable City, something incredible is happening. Carlton, Collingwood and Essendon fans everywhere are quietly, and not so quietly hoping that the Tigers will win. They are all SUPPORTING THE TIGERS.

Can you hear that as I yell it from the Roof Tops?

World Peace is approaching I say. If Richmond win, I reckon we might even hear the awesome sounds of the Richmond Theme Song ringing out in Chorus in the neighbouring suburbs. Collingwood Fans, singing out the sides of their mouths, “Oh We’re from Tiger Land….”.

Peace and Good Will to all Men….and Tigers!

Andrew Serratori, Your Host and Barista Extraordinaire at Jerry’s Milk Barr Cafe in Melbourne’s Elwood, a deeply passionate Carlton Fan, proudly wearing Richmond Champion Dusty Martin’s Brownlow Medal this morning.