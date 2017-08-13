Donald Trump humor, and the sense that he was an over-privileged spoiled twit, has been around for a very long time. As I wrote here in the Huffington Post about my Forbes 400 interviews with the then-wannabee billionaire in 1982, “Donald Trump’s insatiable need to impress and his sociopathic willingness to deceive and crassly diminish others made him a running joke among the fast growing Forbes Rich List team.”

Yet in the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy, and what the lead headline in the Huffington Post earlier today framed as: “Trump’s Unwillingness To Directly Denounce White Supremacy Grows Conspicuous,” what may be the most scathing anti-Trump meme of all time (above) is sweeping across Facebook pages tonight.

Not surprisingly, the source of the one word title, “Twitler,” is impossible to trace. The image of Trump with a Nazi armband has been around since the election, but the image with the mustache and Twitler nickname seems to have first appeared in early March, unattributed, in the Tasmanian Times.

A brief Wikipedia page for the name “Twitler” dates back to June 21. This Huffington Post report from May 10 noted a “Stop Twitler now” sign carried by a protester.

And what may be the most outrageously caustic anti-Trump Facebook group of all, “Herr Twitler of Dumbfuckistan,” with the wicked graphic below, has been around since December 11.