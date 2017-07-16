Is Trump really Bush 2.0?

Jerry Kroth

The news is real; the President is fake.

—Stephen King

George Bush and Dick Cheney were noticeably absent during the last Presidential campaign: few appearances and even fewer endorsements. When Bush came out to support his brother Jeb, a headline read, “Bush Endorses Bush, Reminding Us Why No One Wants More Bushes”

The Bush Presidency—let’s admit it— was one of the most regrettable eras in American political history. Over his 8-year tenure, the stock market declined 40 percent [2] ending in a finale called the Great Recession. Three million Americans lost their homes, 8 million lost their jobs, and personal net worth tanked a whopping $16 trillion. [3] Piled on these achievements, was a war based on false intelligence, or pretense, resulting in the death of 4,500 Americans, and over 100,000 Iraqi citizens. [4] [5]

No wonder Bush and Cheney weren’t kissing babies during the 2016 campaign.

As Trump rolled into view, a therapist-friend of diagnosed the candidate as a “narcissistic sociopath.” He said “Look at what a sociopath does, not what he says.” This actually might be an intriguing parsing through the last 150 days of Trump’s presidency.

What he said of course was charming salesmanship that caused thousands to cheer wildly at his populist rhetoric. Want to get your decaying closed factories back? I’ll bring them back! “Hooray!” Tired of illegal immigrants stealing your jobs? I’ll build a wall! “Hooray!” Fed up with China undercutting our companies? I’ll label them currency manipulators as soon as I get into office and the exports that are flooding into this country! “Hooray!” Tired of constantly being at war? Let me tell you this, the Iraq war was a mistake, and NATO’s is obsolete to boot as far as I’m concerned! “Hooray!”

Applause subsides, the administration rolls up its sleeves, my therapeutic consigliore’s advice to look at what a sociopath does not what he says turns the tables in a very different direction. . . or as Stephen King opines “The news is real. the President is fake!”

Instead of calling the Chinese out as a currency manipulator, Trump backs off. [6] In the interim, daughter Ivanka dines with the President of China and wins “monopoly rights to sell Ivanka brand jewelry, bags, and spa services in the world's second-large economy.” [7]

Instead of bringing back factories by tacking on a border adjustment tax, that talk diminished considerably under the tutelage of GOP elders. [8] When Ford Motor announced it would build a plant in China and export cars to Detroit(!), there was nary a peep nor tweet of protest from the Donald, while his Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, actually praised the move. [9]

If Americans were war weary, Trump had nothing but surprises: He beefed up troops in Afghanistan with another 4,000 boots on the ground,[10] sent 59 Tomahawk missiles screaming into Syria, and started crowing “our troops are fighting like never before.” [11]

How proud Bush and Cheney must feel. Perhaps even vindicated!

But there’s much more to Trump-as-Bush-2.0.

First, folks overseas seem to have an amazing perspicacity: their approval rating for Trump is only 22 percent today, [12] and they ranked Bush with a resounding thumbs down as well. [13] A sign of things to come?

Another parallel is that one of Bush’s first acts as president was to give a colossal tax cut to the rich resulting in a windfall of $110,000 to anyone earning over a million per year.[14] Trump’s plan to repeal Obamacare will parrot that patrimony with a windfall estimate of $37,000, for every household in the top 1 percent and $7 million to the wealthiest 400 families in the U.S—and the Trumps will be happy heirs to this beneficence too. [15] Warren Buffett called Trump’s initiative the “relief for the rich act.”[16]

Trump’s catering service for the rich doesn’t stop there. His plan to cut taxes will go far beyond the issue of repealing Obamacare and generate an additional $937,000 to the top 0.1 percent, while the plain folk who voted him into office will have a meager $40 trickling down to them in tax breaks according to a recent study by the Tax Policy Center. [17]

But, surely, the most important connection between Bush and Trump is that under Bush an obscene level of unregulated speculation in opaque financial instruments and derivatives resulted in the crash of 2008. The Dodd-Frank rule was put in place to cure the disease Bush so wantonly incubated, but Trump eviscerated Dodd-Frank so much [18] one commentator opined, “it puts financial predators back in charge of our economy.”[19]

Strangely enough, when Bush came to the White House he had one bankruptcy on his resume, the collapse of the Texas Rangers baseball team. [20] The American people failed to pay much attention to his job history, but Bush expanded his skills in this area allowing derivatives speculation to remain unregulated and pouring America the same bitter drink the Rangers had to swallow.

Trump’s resume lists not one but four prior bankruptcies, and his opening wide the doors that Dodd-Frank tried to close could end up serving the nation an even more potent cocktail.

Sadly, just 150 days in, looks like rank and file Americans unwittingly resurrected Bush, Inc., and elected a flim-flam car salesman who told them exactly what they wanted to hear, sold them a bill of goods, got them to sign on the dotted line, and what they ended up with is a clunker which they are driving full speed ahead —the Dow is at record highs—without much of a hint of what hazards await on the horizon.

Jerry Kroth, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor Emeritus from Santa Clara University in California [21] and may be contacted through his website, collectivepsych.com

Endnotes

[1] http://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/bush-endorses-bush-reminding-us-why-no-one-wants-more-bushes/

[2] https://www.bushtoll.com/2012/10/08/the-bush-stock-market-collapse/

[3] http://money.cnn.com/2011/06/09/news/economy/household_wealth/index.htm

[4] https://www.antiwar.com/casualties/

[5] https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/oct/29/iraq.sarahboseley

[6] http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-currency-idUSKBN17E2L8

[7] http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-ivanka-trump-brand-20170418-story.html

[8] http://www.politico.com/agenda/story/2017/02/why-republicans-should-abandon-the-border-adjustment-tax-000324

[9] http://www.freep.com/story/news/2017/06/20/trumps-response-ford-china/412640001/

[10] http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/06/ap-the-pentagon-to-send-4-000-more-troops-to-afghanistan.html

[11] http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/28/politics/trump-iraq-troops-comments/index.html

[12] Peter Baker, “Few overseas have faith in Trump’s leadership, survey finds.” New York Times, June 26, 2017.

[13] http://www.pewglobal.org/2008/12/18/global-public-opinion-in-the-bush-years-2001-2008/

[14] http://www.cbpp.org/research/bush-tax-cuts-have-provided-extremely-large-benefits-to-wealthiest-americans-over-last-nine

[15] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/obamacare-repeal-tax-cut-400-richest-american-households_us_5876e523e4b05b7a465dd4ee

[16] http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/339799-warren-buffett-obamacare-repeal-bill-should-be-called-relief-for-the-rich

[17] http://www.cnbc.com/2017/07/12/trumps-tax-cuts-would-give-the-poor-40-each-and-the-ultrarich-940000.html

[18] https://www.housingwire.com/articles/39765-trump-were-going-to-do-a-very-major-haircut-on-dodd-frank

[19] http://www.denverpost.com/2017/06/02/repealing-dodd-frank-is-bad-for-colorado-especially-military-service-members-and-veterans/

[20] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/russ-baker/breaking-bushs-texas-rang_b_587244.html