Is Trump’s Speech at The Phoenix Rally A Positive Message To The White Supremacists?

In the past few weeks the U.S has passed through events in history that nobody thought of having to endure, and to call domestic terrorism. Several days after the violence at Charlottesville, Trump released a statement blaming both sides, and disregarding the death of Heather Heyer by a 20 year old White Supremacist who, fun fact, is obsessed with Hitler. And today he has come to emphasize his last statement and, once again, open old wounds by blaming media and making Charlottesville and the death of Heather Heyer about him. He states in his speech today that he condemns Neo Nazis, that media is false, that CNN is the worse, that he is always right, yet he never says sorry for your loss to the mother of Heather Heyer, nor apologize for his comments about Mexicans being rapist, or ridiculing people with disabilities. He laughs at the protestors outside, encourages people to chant that the protestors are wrong and that media is doing it all wrong. And the crowd goes with it, as they chant “CNN SUCKS.” And let us not forget his hint at pardoning former Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, by saying tonight that he is predicting Sheriff Arpaio will be “just fine.” A sheriff who was found guilty of criminal contempt for disregarding a court order in a racial profiling case. He claims his words from his last statement on Charlottesville, which contradict his statement of condemning the KKK today, to be perfect and that the media “played with his words” and that they are destroying the history and values of the U.S. We, the media have one job and that is to inform ALL the people of the United States of what is going on. Right now, what is going on is that we have someone who is not a president, we have someone who wants to divide America, not unite. The media is not destroying history, as he has stated today, the media has made public to the United States what Donald Trump is doing. If he is getting mad at the media for letting the people know what happened at Charlottesville, who died, who has lost, who he has ridiculed, it is not the media who is destroying history, it is Trump himself.