Is Virginia For (White) Lovers Only?

Virginia's Main Economic Engine Sputters Because of Racism

Winston: Klan would know what to do.

Freddie Lee Cobb: My granddaddy, he was Klan.

Tim Nunley: Ain't been no Klan around here for years.

Winston: Ah they's still some boys around.

Tim Nunley: What you mean them skinheads that want to blow up the government?

Winston: No sir, good god-fearing Klan... I got a friend, used to be active, could give him a call.

Freddie Lee Cobb: You do that Winston. You tell them boys we need some Klan down here in Canton. And I mean right quick.

That snippet is from John Grisham's bestseller, "A Time to Kill."

What makes it more startling is the fact the same conversation could be held anywhere in Virginia — but most likely west of I95.

Appalachian businesses are worrying because of the recent focus on racism in The Old Dominion. A hiker along the Virginia/West Virginia state line won't have to walk far before finding a local who thinks "A Time To Kill" is a documentary.

Where Is Appalachia?

Ever notice how the only people that get upset when called racists are racists? Not the card-carrying neo-Nazis and avowed white supremacists. They wear their bigotry like a merit badge. The racists who get upset about being called out for being a racist are the ones who try to hide under a cloak of faux-sophistication which slips when they refer to blacks as "them," one small step sideways from the term "those people."

I95 runs up Virginia's spine and can arguably be a dividing line between the racists on the left and more progressive thinkers on the right. Certainly, much of the state's poverty is on the sun setting side of the interstate. Poverty, underachievement in education and economic impotence seems to increase the further west a person travels.

A popular venue in Bath County. How many whtie faces do you see?

Get up close to the VA/WV state line and find persons willing to overlook the law, common sense and basic humanity in their attempts to assert an outdated, racist, misogynistic, fascist world view, they appear throughout the year polluting society as they oppose facts, despise the free press, poison the environment, attack public education and spread their false propaganda.

The citizens tend to label as "Trump bashers" anyone who questions a Trump statement or points out the obvious flaws. Appalachian denizens consider Joe Arpaio's criminal conviction, of which Trump granted a pardon, a"minor offense." Residents can't comprehend the dissonance when they claim not to be Trump supporters, but rather supporters of Trump's politics.

The hypocrisy doesn't end there. While they cheer Trump's harsh rhetoric about illegal immigrants, they ignore the Trump winery near Charlottesville where dozens of Mexicans live and work each year.

Western Virginia's Trump supporters prove to be a stubborn lot where logic, humanity and the ability to use Google seem beyond the grasp of many.

And they swoon when Trump promises a donation of $1 million.

My Old Confederate Home

Virginia was the birthplace of the Confederacy and its foremost general, Robert E. Lee. PBS noted recently Lee was opposed to monument building. "I think it wiser not to keep open the sores of war," the General wrote.

Virginia has spent 150 years dealing with racism. The state may have been better off to follow Lee's insight.

Virginia was home also to miscegenation laws, passed in the 1920s and meant to keep white and blacks from marrying. The vile law stayed on the books until a 1967 Virginia Supreme Court case. Citizens of western Virginia's mountains would benefit from thinking about that when they pretend they live in a post-racial time.

Racism is part of Virginia's history — whether Virginians admit it or not. Still pretending that racism does not happen leads to things like pretending a group of neo-Nazis and a group of counter-protesters are morally equivalent.

Tourism Suffers

Following the recent neo-Nazi's deadly violence at a white supremacist rally, Trump blamed the counter protesters — what he called the ‘alt-left' for the violence.

Charlottesville's Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy fought to control his anger as he said: "the president is showing where his loyalties lie." Meanwhile, in Virginia's western-most counties, Trump loyalists were siding with Trump and blaming everyone for the violence except the neo-Nazis who came armed with swords and shields.

While business owners in Charlottesville condemned the white nationalists, persons in Allegheny, Bath and Highland Counties embraced the bigots.

Within 130 miles of Charlottesville, in the mountains, are two of the region's largest hospitality employers: The Homestead Hotel in Bath County and The Greenbrier Hotel in Greenbrier County. Both resorts are concerned about the racism occurring in their respective counties, and informal talks have begun among executives on how best to distance the resorts smell of prejudice fostered by social media.

"We're hopeful that tourists and visitors will understand that there is a difference between reality and the vitriol and ignorance online," said one executive who asked to remain anonymous. "We're concerned about the effects Trump supporters will have on tourism."