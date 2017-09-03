Is War Inevitable on the Korean Peninsula ?

The horror of a major military action in the Korean peninsula appears more likely. There is no indication that North Korea is going to stop its nuclear ambitions and it appears that the United States is preparing to take military actions. President Trump said that he would unleash "fire and fury" on the North if it continued to threaten the U.S. Since then, Pyongyang has threatened to send missiles near the U.S. territory of Guam, launched a missile that flew over Japan, indicated it had the ability to put a nuclear bomb on a missile, and today tested a hydrogen bomb.

Today’s testing of a hydrogen bomb is particularly revealing. It occurred just as China was hosting a summit meeting of the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. One has to think it was a message to the world that North Korea was not a puppet of China and was going ahead with its nuclear program.

Today it is highly unlikely that North Korea has the capacity to successfully send a nuclear weapon on the warhead of an ICBM. However, that capacity is likely going to exist shortly.

The reality is that no increasing of sanctions has or is likely to cause a stopping of the North Korean nuclear program.

With North Korea refusing to stop its nuclear program the military option is all that is left if America wants to stop the program. Unfortunately, America has to decide if it can live with North Korea as a nuclear power or is it going to make a military strike that will end the regime in North Korea.

The consequences of a military strike are horrible. Hundred of thousands of South Koreans would die and the possibility of drawing China into a world war is a catastrophic possibility.

The question is disturbingly simple: is the death of hundred of thousands on the Korean peninsula worse than North Korea possessing a nuclear weapon? I would argue that America should not take a preemptive strike. Even if North Korea possesses the possibility of sending an armed ICBM to the United States it is not certain that they will and there is certainty that a preemptive strike by the United States will result in the death of hundred of thousands of South Koreans when North Korea responds.

Significantly, China has warned that it will not support North Korea if it makes a preemptive strike and has made it clear it will respond if America initiates a military conflict.