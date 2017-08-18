Is "What Belongs To You" Really An "Instant Classic"?

Back when I reviewed for the Detroit Free Press and other newspapers, I used to feel that my colleagues sometimes acted like a pack of wolves. One would start howling praise for a book and soon the cries would echo across the nation.

The raves were sometimes so fulsome and the pressure from publicity departments in New York so intense, they often triggered the contrarian in me: was the book really stupendous? And when I’d go on a tour for one of my own books, people at all sorts of venues would take me aside and ask me about one of these literary shooting stars: “I didn’t like it—did you?” They always seemed embarrassed; the critical juggernaut had intimidated them as readers. Any novel getting nationwide adulation just had to be amazing, right?

Last year, the panegyrics about Iowa MFA graduate Garth Greenwell’s What Belongs to You debut novel put me off. Adulatory reviews like the one by James Wood in The New Yorker especially convinced me to skip it, since he’s not a critic whose opinion I rely on. But when a student recently told me he was reading the book, I decided to try it.

The narrator’s a gay American teacher in Bulgaria who gets involved with an increasingly demanding hustler he meets in a public toilet. One British reviewer said this novel made her tremble; another hailed it as “incandescent.” A New York Times reviewer called it an instant classic and compared the book to a Jackson Pollack painting, which seems wildly misplaced given its overall lack of energy and color.

Many reviewers have marveled at the prose, but I found too much of it dull and straining for effect. Using initials for characters’ names also seemed like a gimmick to make the book feel edgy.

But the major problem I had was with the hustler who’s a dull, obnoxious, demanding, dishonest gifter. We’re supposed to believe in the narrator’s intense attraction to Mitko, yet his most distinguishing features are a chipped tooth and a big prick. Instant attraction? Why? The sex scenes are minimal and very bland, which is intensely problematic since the narrator’s sexual obsession is what drives the plot forward, or at least nudges it. Of course, physical vagueness may have been an editorial decision to lower the “ick” factor so as not to drive away straight readers.

While the evocation of Varna on the Black Sea and the capital Sofia is somewhat effective, and learning intricacies of the Bulgarian language is intriguing, why not say more about how the boring narrator picked improbable Bulgaria in the first place? That aside, the novel’s framing sections are just way too languid. The middle section works best because the prose is more direct and compelling, less writerly, as we experience the narrator’s terrible nightmare of shame growing up with a brutal father and a treacherous, manipulative best friend.

While I didn’t quiver reading this part of the book, and my iPad screen didn’t get brighter on its own, I felt the author was far more deeply engaged. He spoils it, though, when the narrator finds a horse in a Bulgarian monastery at the end of the section. “It was tied up, I saw, it could have wandered off anytime it chose; but there was nowhere for it to go, of course, and the cart I supposed was heavy and there was something meager to be had there where it stood.” Did we really need to be reminded so portentously that the narrator was trapped in Sofia and living on emotional crumbs? This was like one of those corny songs at the end of a movie filled with lyrics that explain what you just saw in case you were too dimwitted to get it. Or a simplistic college creative writing class assignment: write a scene involving an animal that sums up what your character is experiencing.

Greenwell’s said that he’s found community in cruising, that places where gay men cruise are “places of human richness.” A novel which truly dramatized that sense of connection could be much more dramatic than this sluggish meditation.