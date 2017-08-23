Is Your Brand Ready For Corporate Sponsorship?

If you consider yourself an influencer, another revenue stream to pursue is corporate sponsorships. Now, Fortune 500 companies only do a sponsorship if there is a clear return on investment along with your proven track record. Corporations will only be interested in you, if your brand can help them reach their target audience. If you have an engaged tribe, they will pay for access to your audience.

How do Corporate Sponsorships Work?

Celebrity endorsements, blog articles, tweetchats, giveaways and online events on FB live are types of sponsorships.

A brand might invite you to be an “entrepreneur in residence” on its blog, contributing content and sharing it with your social platform. You could also publish sponsored blog posts on your own blog or they could ask you to develop content for their corporate blog. You might engage in a social media marketing campaign, talking in videos about the brand’s product launch or pushing a contest. You could also host product giveaways through your various social channels. Or you could represent the brand as a booth attraction at industry events.

When you develop corporate sponsorship packages, you might include several of these different options. Consider the customer’s goals and offer your best assets to help them with their marketing challenge. Always give them what they ask for, plus some additional options that might also be appealing.

Are You Ready for Corporate Sponsorship?

Not every small business owner can be a corporate spokesperson. Have you gone off on someone in social media lately? Do your followers know your political views? These are not the type of things that will make your brand appealing. You must offer something of value to corporate brands. Ask yourself the following questions to determine if pursuing sponsorships is an option for you.

Are you a major social media brand? Numbers are key. Social media following is a large part of any sponsorship campaign, so brands considering investing in you will want to see that you have tens of thousands of followers across Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Also, how engaged are your followers? A brand should be able to look at your followers and see their target audience.

What are you known for? As the SmallBizLady, my brand is clear. I am America’s #1 Small business expert with an engaged following of 3 million+ a week. I attract corporations that are looking to connect with my small business audience. But what niche do you serve that would appeal to a Fortune 500? How do you demonstrate your expertise? Content is often how you get on people’s radar?

What’s your unique value proposition? How would a brand benefit from working with you? Realize that there are many experts out here doing nearly exactly what you do. What makes you better than the rest? What value can you offer that beats out the competition? Give sponsors a clear reason to choose you rather than shopping around for another influencer.

What are the benefits of corporate sponsorship? You will get paid of course, but sometimes there are other perks such a FREE products and services. But don’t get excited about a free cellphone, you should be getting money too. Working with a large corporation might open the door to other business opportunities with them or other brands. Always look for the long-term relationship: rather than one-off single blog post. Six-month sponsorship packages are ideal. The more value you can provide long-term, the more indispensable you become to that brand.

Who is the right brand to partner with? If you’re anti bank loans, it doesn’t make sense to take on bank sponsor. You’ve worked so hard to build your brand, so protect it. Always keep you audience first.. Don’t promote any product or service you wouldn’t buy or use. Always remain authentic and true to your own brand.

Final Advice on Corporate Sponsors

Read the fine print. Avoid exclusivity unless it a long term, high dollar deal. Make sure you clearly understand what is expected of you. Know exactly what deliverables the company wants from you, and how you will be paid. Control how long they can use your content and likeness in connection with their brand. Use a lawyer to help you with any contract.

As small business owners, sometimes we tend to be shy about charging what we’re worth, and trust me: no corporation is going to tell you you’re undercharging. Unless the brand approaches you with a budget number, quote a price that makes you just a little uncomfortable, but not so much that you shut down the deal be reasonable.