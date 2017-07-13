Is Your Business Safe From Hackers In 2017 [INFOGRAPHIC]

Resolute cyber hackers have many tools at their disposal to cause havoc in your systems while remaining undetected for a long period of time. More than a few high-profile companies have learned this the hard way. 2017 has been the year of high-profile cyber-attacks, with a growing list of victims that include the NSA hack, CIA’s Vault 7 data leak, Macron email hack, the Petya ransomware attack - the list goes on. It is fair to say that cyber-attacks are on the rise. Yet, it is interesting to find that many businesses openly admit that they lack sufficient defenses against such attacks, despite the damaging financial and reputational repercussions. But what can you do about it? Whether it is a denial of service attack, ransomware or email leak, investment in customer data and advanced early-detection systems is key for businesses and a stalwart foundation in protecting their customers.