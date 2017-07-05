Is Your Child a Team Player or Does Your Child Like to Be Alone or in Small Groups? Does it Matter?

Is Your Kid a Team Player or Does Your Child Like to Be Alone or in Small Groups? Does it Matter?

Parents who love team sports look forward to the time when their kids are old enough to join a soccer or baseball team. But what if their child just isn’t into that? Maybe they like sports but they prefer swimming or fishing and like to be with just you or a small group of kids. How do parents adapt when their interests don’t match their kids? It only matters if it matters somehow too much to you!

Being a parent means getting to know your individual child, not cloning yourself so you can share your interests, but this is easier said than done. Parents have wishes and interests and want to share them with their kids. But some parents are extroverts or introverts and their kids are the opposite. Some kids are happy with a good book and their parents want to race around a basketball court. How do you adapt to each other?

Getting to Know Your Child Through Conversation

The best answer to this conundrum is conversation. You and your child can share your interests not necessarily by doing them together but by talking to each other about them. Then neither adult nor child feels pressed to act on the other’s interests but to just enjoy hearing how the other takes pleasure in their activities.

Your son isn’t a team player. In fact he isn’t into sports. He’s into collecting things as many primary school kids are. He can spend hours on a beach collecting different shells and turning them into art projects later on. This is foreign to you, so what a great opportunity to get to know your child as he is, not as you wish him to be. The greatest gift you can give him is to accept him as he is. In fact if you do a really great job at that, he becomes interested in what you enjoy, too!

When kids feel recognized for who they really are, they are much more open to hearing who their parents are. They find it fascinating to hear what gives their parents’ pleasure and because they feel so accepted, they may try to do what their parents enjoy.

You may not turn that son into a basketball pro, but he may want to play a video game of your favorite sport and even learn all the stats of the best players. Together you find some common ground while recognizing each others’ needs without judgment or criticism.

The Best Gift a Parent Can Give a Child is Acceptance

As your child feels accepted by you, he or she becomes open to trying new things. Your child knows you take pleasure in his attributes and achievements and wants to please you. Seeking your approval he may try that activity he thought didn’t suit him and you, in turn, may try what inspires him. Accepting each other is the start of many new opportunities to explore and discover what might not be your general tendencies.

This is how parents and kids grow together and find how much they love each other and form a close bond.