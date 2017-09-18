One in ten children gets bullied every day.

Hundreds of children don’t go to school because of their fear of being bullied.

What does this say about us and our school culture?

Children start complaining about bullying as early as elementary school, and, if bullying is allowed to go unchecked, it can have lasting and detrimental effects on our children.

Is your child being bullied?

Here are some of the signs to look for:

A change in school grades; A change of social behavior - for example, not wanting to go to school; Complaints of illness, withdrawal; Aggression, a change in eating habits, sleeping habits; Regressive behavior such as bed wetting; Loss of personal possessions, such as books, pens, notebooks, articles of clothing, jewelry and even lunch; Anxious behavior; Any changes from the normal day-to-day.

Know your child

Pay attention, and know your child so that you can recognize the signs of stress.

Talk to your child, and ask him to tell you what is going on. Then listen, giving your child your total attention without any criticism. Don’t blame your child or discount his feelings.

Remember, bullying takes on many forms – not just a physical form. Emotional bullying is equally as painful and just as damaging.

Don’t use phrases such as “You can take it” or “Don’t be a baby”, or “Words can’t hurt you” – they can and they do. They hurt the spirit and can cause a feeling of free floating anxiety which can make a child experience low self esteem – that there must be something wrong with him. This feeling of low self worth can follow your child for the rest of his life.

Strategies for parents of children who are being bullied

Parents must partner with the school as well as with other parents to teach their children the rules of social engagement. If parents respect themselves, they will respect their children, and their children will respect themselves and the community at large.