Is Your Commitment Greater Than Your Feelings?

It’s a cloudy day here on Long Island, and after a fun birthday weekend, it’s time to get back to it!

Towards the end of last week, I came across a very motivational video while scrolling through my News Feed on Facebook. This video shows the head coach of the Ole Miss college baseball team giving his team a pep talk prior to one of their College World Series games. Never mind the goofy uniforms or the sport you may know nothing about if you’re not from the US or Canada — Listen to the story, and the message that this coach sends to his players in the video link below.

Unfortunately, I can’t embed the video in this email because it’s from Facebook, and not YouTube. You’ll need to be signed into your Facebook account in order to view the video. It’s all of a minute-and-a-half in length, and can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/thebsbking/videos/766318006889890/

Long story short (in case you’re not in a place to watch the video right now), the coach describes a man who was told by his doctor that he needed to lose weight, or else risk several serious health conditions. The man ‘wanted to’ lose weight, but of course, he didn’t do much about it because nothing hit close to home — That is, until he got informed that his daughter had been diagnosed with a serious kidney disease that required a transplant.

The common protocol used after these diagnoses is to test everyone in the immediate family to see if they’d be a good match to donate their kidney to the patient. Fortunately, the father was a good match. Unfortunately, due to his being both overweight and unhealthy, the doctor did NOT want to perform the transplant due to the risk that it placed on the father, and if he even survived the transplant, the daughter.

After being told that he had about six months to turn things around or else risk losing his daughter, the man lost 100 lbs, and was able to provide his kidney to his daughter, which ended up saving her life. At the end of the video, the coach says that the man wasn’t willing to make a change until something ‘bigger than his feelings’ came into the picture.

Now, you may not be a parent. Regardless of this, you never know when something serious is going to hit close to home. In the case of the father mentioned in this video, he had the time to remedy his personal health issues so that his kidney could save his daughter’s life. Unfortunately, life isn’t always fair. Sometimes, you’ll have impossible windows of time to make the changes necessary to save either your’s or someone else’s life.

My question to you is simple: Do you want to be told that you COULD HAVE helped, IF ONLY you had been in healthier physical condition to do so? Do you want to live out the rest of your days knowing that you could have done something to better both your own life and the lives of those around you, but due to a lack of urgency towards your own personal condition, you decided to play Russian Roulette and see what happened?

Let the father in the video’s story be a cautionary tale: He was given a golden ticket to make his personal weight loss mean something more than just bettering himself. You may not know today how your personal journey will make an impact beyond yourself, but if you don’t start it, then you may be faced with a lifetime’s worth of guilt that could have been dealt with had you just taken that first step sooner than later.

Until tomorrow!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. I have this INSANE urge to provide value to you, so I wanted to do something impromptu but fun…

This Wednesday, 9/20 at 8 PM EST, I’m going to be hosting a FREE webinar on Permanent Weight Loss. No sales pitch, no BS… Instead, it’s going to be an intimate conversation where I’ll be answering YOUR’S and the other attendees’ questions on health, fitness, nutrition and weight loss.

All you have to do to register is go to www.weightlossbypete.com/privatewebinar, and enter your name and email address! This will secure your spot, and will get you a FREE gift in the process :-)