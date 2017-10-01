Is Your Marriage on the Rocks Because You Can't Agree How to Raise Your Kids?

Sometimes subtle or not so subtle differences occur between spouses about child rearing. This can occur at different developmental stages of your children and teens, but usually there are core differences in approaches to setting limits, establishing routines, whose responsible for what, and if certain kids are favored because they seem more similar to one or the other spouse.

Even during infancy, spouses may differ on whether to stick to a feeding schedule or feeding on demand, but even in today’s diverse families, that’s most often left to the mother. But once they are toddlers there may be differences in how much to reign this active baby in and how much to let him adventure. Some believe in child proofing, so the toddler can test out some independence, others believe the house should stay intact and the toddler learn to accept hearing, “No” quite often.

Once in school, some parents set a higher bar on academic and athletic achievements than others, some voicing pressures for more relaxed play. By middle school, achievement is generally agreed on but how much assistance the parent gives is another source of conflict that continues into high school.

There are no hard and fast rules about how flexible a parent should or shouldn’t be. So how can parents preserve their marriage without arguing regularly about their approaches to raising their kids?

Here are some suggestions:

1. Put it out there. Discuss with your spouse your differences and that some won’t be resolved but maybe there are compromises that will preserve not only more consistency for the kids, but you and partner will be able to co-exist in a more relaxed way in front of the kids especially.

2. When kids see blatantly their parents conflict over how to raise them, they feel all kinds of emotions such as disloyalty, favoritism, to blame for their parents fights, and generally unguided as to how to get approval from both parents. Look out for these emotions and encourage discussions so the kids know even parents can disagree but that the children aren’t to blame.

3. Learn how to make your marriage a priority so you don’t always talk about the kids when you’re out. Find common interests that take the load off parenting and stress the marital union. If you can enjoy each other away from the kids, you’re more likely to find those compromises when deciding how to parent them.

4. Respect each others’ points of view and even learn from them. Try not to be hard and fast about your view before really listening to your spouse’s vantage point. Your core values may be more similar than you think, it’s just how to get them across that you’re differing on.

5. Be open with your kids about where you are most different in your opinions. One parent may really stress achievement because they have high hopes for their kids’ college choices and careers. The other parent may want to leave the stress load to the kid’s choices. This is something you can have an open discussion about with teenagers. They like to hear your opinions and voice their own. Maybe as partners in parenting, you can hear what matters most to your kids as well as share your wisdom.

6. Let your kids be aware that your marriage is important to you. Let them know you respect each other even when you disagree. Dissuade them from going to the parent whose going to give them the answer they want, and listening to different viewpoints of their parents and deciding the course they think is best and explaining why.

7. Listen to your kids views of how they want to be parented. They aren’t the authority and the generation lines need to be clear, but hearing your teen’s views show you respect their needs and you get to know them better.

In this process, parents generally find their share core beliefs about parenting such as wanting their kids to be honest, kind, empathic and hard working. They discover they share a deep love for their kids that in itself helps the marriage bind together. Finding this common ground eases the tension and allows the marital bond to grow because you know that you can tolerate differences between you and that doesn’t lessen your love and respect for each other.