Is Your Sales Team the Back Bone Of Your Startup?

No matter your industry or niche, any startup will find that it's impossible to achieve success without a powerful sales team.

An informed, productive, and well-aligned sales department can drive your entire company towards more profits, bigger accounts, and stronger cashflow. On the other hand, a sales team that lacks direction or motivation, could result in a startup being "DOA".

As a leader or business manager, it's up to you to find and maintain the sales team that strengthens your company. By bridging the gap between potential customers and products, providing marketing groups with information about your key clients, and ultimately improving the external communications of your company, a sales team can lay the foundation on which your business grows.

"Your startup sales team can make the difference between whether your startup makes a big impact, or fizzles out," says John Rydell, President of a CRM-in-the-cloud business who has been starting and growing technology and telecom companies for over 20 years.

So, what is it that makes your sales team so essential?

Sales Teams: The Key to Customer Conversions

As mentioned above, your startup sales team are the people responsible for making the connection between your brand product or service, and the needs of your target market. Often, most sales people are already dealing with warmed-up prospects who have a pre-existing awareness of the company in question through advertising and marketing efforts. It's the job of the sales team to close the deal by building on a relationship.

A great sales team not only knows how to jump onto customer conversions quickly, but also how to nurture those customers into a sale. After all, following up on a web lead within five minutes makes you nine times more likely to reach a conversion. However, nurtured leads produce a 20% increase in sales opportunities compared to non-nurtured leads.

Consider the last time you bought a car, for instance. While you might go to a car dealership knowing what kind of car you're looking for, you expect the salesperson to ask you questions about your needs and offer suggestions based on your responses. If you went away to think about it, that same sales person might follow up with phone calls, emails, and even new offers.

Because your sales team interact directly with your target customer, they not only make the first impression for your company, but help to keep you in the mind of your target market too, by following up on the "warm" leads that are more likely to convert. A good sales team learns about their target, and finds the best way to communicate them to encourage conversions.

Sales Teams Help your Business to Grow

Through their interactions with customers and clients, sales teams also play a crucial role in building the trust and loyalty between businesses and consumers. By following up with nurtured leads, they offer your business a chance to take advantage of bigger sales, as nurtured leads make 47% larger purchases than their non-nurtured counterparts. Part of the reason for this is the fact that loyalty and trust are the two main reasons why a customer would recommend your company to a friend, and keep coming back to you, over a competitor.

By improving the trust your customers have with your business, sales teams can help your brand to grow dramatically. A great interaction with a member of your sales team could convince a customer to write an online review that prompts more people to use your product, instead of the items offered by other companies in your niche.

Ultimately, most customers believe that reviews and recommendations written by real customers provide businesses with a level of higher credibility. In the digital age, these forms of "social proof" are incredibly influential. In fact, customer testimonials and case studies are some of the most effective content marketing tactics, rated at "89% and 88" respectively.

Sales Teams Retain Long-Term Customers

Finally, sales teams can also encourage your most valuable long-term customers to stick around for longer. After all, selling is a personal interaction that exists between two human beings. This can be a powerful thing, and companies should never under-estimate the strength of a personal connection between two people, or the impact it could have on their brand reputation.

Excellent sales teams not only "make the sale", they also create a long-lasting rapport with your customer, that leads to an on-going relationship. This on-going relationship can then generate repeat custom, increased brand reputation, and referrals.

Since research suggests that repeat customers are essential to profitable startups, with 25% of all revenue coming from returning customers, it's important to have a sales team in place that keeps your business thriving - even when the challenge of finding new business becomes harder to overcome.