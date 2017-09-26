Is Your Startups Into Any Of These? If Not You Need To Rethink

In many of my articles on startups, I have insisted that some startups are making big waves in our society because of what they are doing. While some ideas crumble quickly, some newly created concepts continue to make progress in a number of ways.

Today, there is little or no difference in startups that are floated because there is no entirely new invention. Due to this, it is easy to sum up, that some inventions are more beloved than others.

The reasons may not be farfetched, what invention A focuses on is not what B does. This has made it possible for some startup to progress differently, with some having the potential of fading into oblivion as time progresses.

Are you interested in floating a new idea? Yes, new idea! Do not mind my previous assertion that there is “no entirely new invention”. I am only trying to stand on the shoulder of Charles H. Duell, the Commissioner of US patent office, who in 1899 was credited to have said, “everything that can be invented has been invented.” Do I need to beg for a pardon for saying that?

Now to the business of the day. Do you want to be the next founder of a big startup? Why not look into these areas and see if you can do anything relating to them.

#1. Health | Too Many Diseases Are Ravaging The World

I do not still believe there are golden inventions that deserve more attention than those in the health sector. This industry needs inventions that will reshape it and better the lives of those ravaged by diseases.

If it is possible to get a new idea that will change the status quo in health and proffer solutions to those diseases killing thousands of people in a twinkle of an eye, no nation will resist buying into such ideas. When you think of inventing new things, think of a rewarding one that health sector needs.

Although many inventions are coming into the area of health, from bathmate hydromax xtreme to human head transplant, different ideas are seen. However, they are seen as not been enough.

While donors like Bill Gate deposit millions into health, if you invent something awesome, relax, investors will come begging to partner with you.

#2. Education | Homeschooling Is The Next Thing To Watch

Education is essential but our society is tending towards educating children differently. In the past, we rush to school every day to learn; some parents are now seeing it as something disturbing for many reasons. This has made homeschooling maniacally special.

If you have an idea on how to make homeschooling easy to practice, focus your attention on developing it. Very soon, your idea may be needed. Did you know that some people are withdrawing their children from schools to engage them at home?

Above statistics are affirming that many ideas are needed in this realm for better practice and development.

#3. Security | To Secure Lives And Properties Are Becoming Hard

Terrorism and other criminal acts are drawing the world back. What are you thinking? Your idea can come in to change what we used to know about the security of lives and properties. Do something extraordinary in this area, and wait for a boom.

#4. Agriculture | Everybody Eats

While some countries in Africa suffer due to the low food supply, can you do something about this? If you cannot find a long-lasting solution to food preservation, what can you do to make agricultural products available in the nooks and crannies of the world? Think about this.