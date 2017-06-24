Isaac Newton as Cowboy

In the U.K. an organization exists of lodges that offer the service not only of a bed-and-breakfast but also dinner with the other guests, if any, and at least one of the owners. When my wife and I pulled up at a sprawling home in the south-east of England, the aristocratic lady of the house welcomed us into the great hall.

On the landing of the stairway to our room was a bust of Isaac Newton; and on his marble head, a Stetson. When I asked about the figure, the good lady said, “oh yes, Sir Isaac; he used to stop by the place.” The broad-brimmed hat was a suggestion not that Newton was a closet cowpoke, but rather that his work was a bit more refined than that associated with a six-shooter.

It turned out that the current proprietors opened their home to paying guests in order to finance repairs made necessary by termites. Over dinner we talked not about gravity but about the garden through which we’d strolled, including a claustrophobic labyrinth formed by a complex of confining hedges. Like many upper class English people, the owners were attracted most, in the U.S., by the open plains and the herders of cattle and of redskins.