Isla Fisher is all about having fun, which might explain why she got so excited about a “Wedding Crashers” sequel that she accidentally spilled some beans.

Last year, the actress and author of the new children’s book Marge in Charge mistakenly said there was another “Wedding Crashers” movie in the works during an interview with the “Today” show.

“I bumped into Vince Vaughn at a party and he said apparently we are going to be making a sequel,” she said. “I’m excited to see what happened to Gloria.”

Well, while chatting with HuffPost at Build Series on Tuesday, the actress explained those past comments, admitting, “Oh, I got in so much trouble for that ... I can’t believe that I’m going to get in trouble again!”

“I also heard that rumor,” she added of the speculation surrounding “Wedding Crashers 2,” “And I also repeated it on television.”

So although she’s not totally sure if or when there may be a “Wedding Crashers” sequel, Fisher loved playing the “bipolar nymphomaniac” Gloria and working on a big-budget comedy. And she can credit the whole experience to her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen.

“I kept getting rejected from all these movies, and becoming more and more downtrodden and disappointed and questioning whether it was time to choose a new vocation when he said, ‘Why are you going for these dramatic roles? You should be going for comedy roles, you’re so funny!’”

Fisher then asked her agent to send her on some comedic auditions, and “Wedding Crashers” was the first one she nabbed.

“I remember feeling very intimidated, but then I instantly connected with Vince,” the actress said of being on set, adding, “Once I was in character, I had to sort of pretend to fake it ’till you make it.”